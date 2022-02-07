Winston-Salem City Council eases rules on 'granny flats.' Mayor breaks tie on effort to delay

It took two split votes on the Winston-Salem City Council to approve the measure, but the city is easing regulations to make it much easier to put a secondary dwelling on a city residential lot.
Sometimes known as mother-in-law apartments, basement apartments or "granny flats," the units have been allowed for years but under rules that advocates of the change said were too restrictive and expensive.
Under the new rules, if someone wants to have a secondary dwelling on a residential lot, that person can do so if the proposed dwelling meets certain requirements for setback, height and other factors, and a zoning officer approves it.
Before, someone had to go to the city council and get approval for a special-use rezoning, and pay a $1,000 non-refundable fee.
Advocates of the change said it will help make a small dent in the city's shortage of affordable housing, but denied that the change could lead to wholesale transformations of neighborhood character, as some opponents have charged.
Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said cities that have been aggressive in allowing what are called ADUs (accessory dwelling units in planning lingo), typically might see 10 new ones each year.
"I am very comfortable that this is not going to make a radical change in anybody's neighborhood," he said. "Market forces are going to contain the number of ADUs built to a small number."
The debate on the council was not whether or notto loosen the rules, but whether to further delay a change that has been discussed for months.
A coalition of neighborhood groups called the Winston-Salem Neighborhood Alliance had asked the city to adjust some of the rules, still take away the $1,000 fee, but put in place in a review process by the zoning board of adjustment.
The neighborhood group said the board review would give neighbors concerned about any specific proposal a chance to weigh in.
As council action unfolded Monday night, Council Member D.D. Adams made the motion to change the ADU rules as originally proposed, not adopting the neighborhood group's proposals.
Council Member Barbara Burke made a substitute motion to delay action until April 4, giving the city time to consider the proposals from the Neighborhood Alliance.
Voting took place first on the substitute motion. Voting in favor of it, and hence for delay, were Burke and council members John Larson, Annette Scippio and James Taylor.
Voting against a delay were Adams, MacIntosh and council members Robert Clark and Kevin Mundy.
Presented with a 4-4 tie, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines cast the rare tiebreaking vote to send Burke's motion for delay down to defeat.
Speaking for the delay, Scippio said the change could lead to unexpected consequences, and noted that in the 1960s, urban renewal plans that were seen as a good thing led to the destruction of housing in the East Ward that people now lament.
When time came for the vote on the original motion, to approve the rule changes as proposed, Taylor switched sides and voted with backers of the rule change.
In the 5-member pro-change majority were Adams, Clark, MacIntosh, Mundy and Taylor. The three council members voting against passage were Burke, Larson and Scippio.
The Neighborhood Alliance had asked for greater setbacks to property lines and a reduction on the number of unrelated adults (four, under the new rules) who could live in an ADU. The group also asked for a requirement of one off-street parking space for each ADU.
