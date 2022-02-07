Winston-Salem City Council eases rules on 'granny flats.' Mayor breaks tie on effort to delay

It took two split votes on the Winston-Salem City Council to approve the measure, but the city is easing regulations to make it much easier to put a secondary dwelling on a city residential lot.

Sometimes known as mother-in-law apartments, basement apartments or "granny flats," the units have been allowed for years but under rules that advocates of the change said were too restrictive and expensive.

Under the new rules, if someone wants to have a secondary dwelling on a residential lot, that person can do so if the proposed dwelling meets certain requirements for setback, height and other factors, and a zoning officer approves it.

Before, someone had to go to the city council and get approval for a special-use rezoning, and pay a $1,000 non-refundable fee.

Advocates of the change said it will help make a small dent in the city's shortage of affordable housing, but denied that the change could lead to wholesale transformations of neighborhood character, as some opponents have charged.

Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said cities that have been aggressive in allowing what are called ADUs (accessory dwelling units in planning lingo), typically might see 10 new ones each year.