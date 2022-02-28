Winston-Salem City Council members grapple with affordable housing needs

According to data presented during the session, 46% of the people in Forsyth County who rent their housing are what is called "cost burdened": in other words, they spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

One factor the city has in its favor as it moves forward on housing is money coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was passed by the U.S. Congress as a way of helping offset many of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has talked of spending around $20 million from its $52 million ARPA allocation to work on the housing need in the city, but other funding sources were mentioned on Monday when city officials discussed how to move forward: Bonds voted on by the public that, if passed, would be devoted to housing, or creating a local housing trust fund that could be used to tackle housing needs.

Mitchell Silver, one of the principals of the McAdams civil engineering and planning company, told city officials that after looking at the city's plans for future development guidelines, he sees lots of positives that can help the city reach its goals: Putting stress on having housing for people in different phases of their lives, for instance, and providing housing at all income levels.