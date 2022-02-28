Winston-Salem City Council members grapple with affordable housing needs

Winston-Salem City Council members say they want to provide more affordable housing, but learned Monday that solutions won't be simple and that the need is huge.
The council talked with affordable housing experts for well over two hours on Monday, as they held a workshop to explore how the city can better increase its supply of housing for people who work in jobs that can range from food service to teaching, health care to law enforcement.
Sarah Odio, from the UNC School of Government in Chapel Hill, told members of the council that with rents on the rise, the city needs to decide where the highest priorities in affordable housing lie, and what methods to pursue in solving the problems.
"The focus needs to be on prioritizing," Odio said. "You need to do it all, but your resources are limited ... You can do more than one (thing), but how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time."
By the end of the meeting, Mayor Allen Joines said he was going to be asking the council to commit to building 750 units of affordable housing each year. The coming weeks and months will see city officials exploring a variety of possible housing solutions that could include concepts like land banking and land trusts as ways of creating more affordable housing.
According to data presented during the session, 46% of the people in Forsyth County who rent their housing are what is called "cost burdened": in other words, they spend more than 30% of their income on housing.
One factor the city has in its favor as it moves forward on housing is money coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was passed by the U.S. Congress as a way of helping offset many of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city has talked of spending around $20 million from its $52 million ARPA allocation to work on the housing need in the city, but other funding sources were mentioned on Monday when city officials discussed how to move forward: Bonds voted on by the public that, if passed, would be devoted to housing, or creating a local housing trust fund that could be used to tackle housing needs.
Mitchell Silver, one of the principals of the McAdams civil engineering and planning company, told city officials that after looking at the city's plans for future development guidelines, he sees lots of positives that can help the city reach its goals: Putting stress on having housing for people in different phases of their lives, for instance, and providing housing at all income levels.
But what the city lacks in its plans is a chapter on implementation, Silver said: Documents that spell out exactly how the city is going to get to its goal of meeting the need for affordable housing.
The ingredients of such an implementation plan need to include policies the city needs to develop, development codes geared toward carrying out housing needs, incentives for getting private-sector involvement and the design guidelines that need to be followed.
Silver made a case for emphasizing greater housing density. A downtown high-rise takes only three years to pay back the cost of providing it with the infrastructure it needs, he said, while a 30-acre subdivision may take 40 years to pay back the investment.
Meanwhile, 83% of the city's residents can't afford to buy a newly-constructed house, he said.
Silver told members of the city council that it is very hard for a city to pursue neighborhood improvement and avoid accusations of gentrification.
"If you do nothing, you are accused of neglect," he said. "If you do something, you are accused of gentrification. That's a very delicate balance."
Silver advised working closely with any community where neighborhood improvement is the goal.
Part of the discussion focused on preserving housing, in addition to providing it, for working people.
Tyler Mulligan, with the UNC School of Government, told council members that both owners and investors in distressed areas are reluctant to spend any money on fixing up properties because they may be unlikely to see any return.
At the same time, he said, in a high-growth area, people won't invest in repairs because they want to convert properties into market-rate housing.
Council Member Annette Scippio said many low-income people don't have the money to rehabilitate housing that could help close the affordability gap if repairs were carried out.
"We have units that people might could afford if we could get them back on the market," she said.
