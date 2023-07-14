By a 5-3 vote, the Winston-Salem City Council on Friday chose William Patrick “Pat” Pate of Manassas, Va., as the next city manager of the city.

The board split reflected the desire of some city council members to elevate current Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney to the city’s top administrative job.

Council Member D.D. Adams, who made the motion to extend the job offer to Pate, said he “checked all the boxes.”

“He could articulate the business of different departments,” Adams said. “He could give us examples of what he’d already done, or what they are working on, or what he has learned, or how he would handle a certain situation. We had great candidates. All of them had great resumes, bios, all of that.”

Toney, who would have become the city’s first female and first Black person to become city manager, said the city missed what would have been a “historic vote.”

“As a woman, and a Black woman, we have to do 10 times more to prove ourselves and show that we are capable of leading,” Toney said. “This decision reflected that they are just not ready for a woman leader. I am qualified and I have proven myself.”

Other council members who voted for Pate were saying Friday that they picked the candidate they felt was best for the job.

“If the qualifications had been even close, I would have favored a home-grown female African American over another candidate (from outside),” said Council Member Jeff MacIntosh, who was among the council majority voting for Pate. MacIntosh said his favorite candidate, at an earlier stage before council members interviewed contenders, had been another Black female applicant.

Pate is not quite over the finish line: The city’s offer is conditional on Pate passing background checks and signing a contract with the city. Mayor Allen Joines said Pate’s salary and starting date would be among the items in the contract negotiation, but thinks the new manager could be on board by the middle of August.

Pate was among three finalists for the job. Assistant Manager Ben Rowe and Toney also made the final three.

The council voted to extend the job offer to Pate at a short meeting Friday morning that had the selection of a city manager as the only item on the agenda. Former City Manager Lee Garrity retired near the end of June after 17 years as city manager here.

On Friday, Council Member Barbara Burke made an impassioned plea for Toney, saying she had proven her worth and ability by taking on jobs that the city manager would ordinarily do. A lot of people in the audience applauded when Burke called Toney the one the board should choose:

“She has over 25 dynamic and progressive years within local city government in the city of Winston-Salem,” Burke said. “I’m voting for her because she is the best candidate. She is the most experienced candidate, and she is the most qualified for this job. Patrice has the most experience living in Winston-Salem. She was born and raised right here. She has the most experience working for the city of Winston-Salem. In fact, she has spent her entire career dedicated to serving and working in this community.”

Voting in favor of Pate, who formerly worked for the city in its budget office, were council members Adams, Robert Clark, John Larson, MacIntosh and Kevin Mundy.

In addition to Burke, council members Annette Scippio and James Taylor were in support of Toney.

Pate has worked for the city of Manassas since 2013. Before that, he worked for the city of High Point as assistant city manager from 1999 to 2013. He was the budget and evaluation director for the city of Greensboro from 1990 to 1999, and budget and research manager there from 1987 to 1990. He held three positions with the city of Winston-Salem — lead budget and evaluation analyst in 1987; budget and evaluation analyst from 1986 to 1987 and budget and financial analyst intern from 1985 to 1986.

Pate has a bachelor’s degree in political science and religion, and a master’s of public administration, both from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Larson said Pate’s wide experience in different North Carolina cities played to his advantage, as did his 10 years’ experience as city manager.

“I think we had three very good candidates,” Larson said. “All three had a lot of credentials.”

The city worked with Developmental Associates in Chapel Hill in its search for the next city manager. Each council member filled out a survey about what they were looking for in the next city manager. Citizens, as well as city staff, were also asked for their feedback.

A job description was developed from that process, and the mayor and City Council narrowed a list of 30 candidates from across the country to 15. Consultants conducted phone interviews with each candidate. From those interviews, the pool was narrowed to five candidates.

The five candidates went through a day-and-a-half assessment where they discussed their approaches to hypothetical situations. George Redd, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County, former Mayor Martha Wood and the Rev. Tembila Covington, the former president of the Minister’s Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity were among those who participated in those assessments.

Based on those assessments, three finalists were selected, each of whom had their own interviews with the mayor and council members.

“I will simply say that we looked at 30 candidates, and I picked the best one that I thought would do the job for Winston-Salem,” Clark said. He added it was not true that Toney had to prove herself more than any other candidate.

Scippio acknowledged that had Toney been picked, it would have been a historic move for a city she described as “still struggling … for equity.” Scippio said it was Toney’s competence and not her race or sex that made the assistant city manager her choice for the top job. But she added that Toney, as a Black woman, would be able to bring perspectives that others could not.

Toney said she’s “committed to making a difference in the community,” but would not say whether that means staying in her job with the city.

“I would need to explore what’s next,” she said.