Winston-Salem City Council votes on reparations resolution on Monday

The Winston-Salem City Council is poised to apologize for its role in slavery and post-slavery discrimination against Black people.
Along with the apology, the city is expected to back passage of a bill in the U.S. Congress that would study and make recommendations for reparations that would be paid to the descendants of slaves.
The council will consider the apology and reparations resolution on Monday during its regular meeting, which will be held online starting at 7 p.m.
The proposal advances to the council after the city’s general government committee last week approved the resolution with three votes in favor, none opposed and with one abstention.
North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, who has been leading the charge for the resolution, said there’s no time like the present for the city to take action.
“Our city has never really apologized for its role in slavery,” Adams said. “We are living in a time right now where if we can’t have these discussions now, then we will never have them. And we need to have them if we are going to move forward and do better by everybody. We have to clear some hearts, some consciences and some minds.”
During council discussions, much of the talk has centered around urban renewal programs in the 1950s and 1960s that tore down many houses and businesses in Black neighborhoods in the name of slum clearance.
The housing was in many cases replaced by public housing that has since become deteriorated and, in some cases, is being considered for removal as well. In other cases, houses and businesses in Black neighborhoods were lost to freeways such as U.S. 52.
During last month’s discussion, Council Member Annette Scippio had to hold back tears as she talked about the pain that urban renewal caused.
Council Member Robert Clark, who cast the abstention last week, said afterward that he’s bothered by the council passing judgment on past city councils for urban renewal programs that resulted in “unforeseen consequences.”
“We are doing the same thing and bragging about it that we are accusing our dead fathers of doing and begging forgiveness for,” Clark said.
He cited as examples the plan to tear down public housing at Cleveland Avenue Homes, and other more recent examples.
In years to come, Clark said, “when our children look back, I hope they understand that people did the best they could given the information they had.”
Here’s what’s in the resolution that the city is considering on Monday:
An apology by the city for its role in slavery and post-slavery segregation and discrimination.
An apology for the city’s role in urban renewal programs that helped the city grow “at the expense of multiple successful Black businesses and homes in the eastern portion of the city.”
A call for Congress to pass H.R. 40, which sets up the study commission on reparations. Just days ago, the House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill to the full House.
A call for the N.C. General Assembly to pass similar legislation.
A city commitment to further local Black history and make it available on the city web site, including information about churches, businesses, neighborhoods, and cultural institutions that were lost to urban renewal and highway construction.
Annual updates from the city manager on progress on the efforts.
Scippio said that it is unfortunate that when photos were taken in the past to document urban renewal, they didn’t show “the good housing that existed.”
“All of it was demolished without any kinds of discussion about saving any of it,” she said. “So yes, there was a lot of poor housing. But the good housing, they didn’t capture photos of that because the story of urban renewal had to be one of slums.”
