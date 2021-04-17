Winston-Salem City Council votes on reparations resolution on Monday

The Winston-Salem City Council is poised to apologize for its role in slavery and post-slavery discrimination against Black people.

Along with the apology, the city is expected to back passage of a bill in the U.S. Congress that would study and make recommendations for reparations that would be paid to the descendants of slaves.

The council will consider the apology and reparations resolution on Monday during its regular meeting, which will be held online starting at 7 p.m.

The proposal advances to the council after the city’s general government committee last week approved the resolution with three votes in favor, none opposed and with one abstention.

North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, who has been leading the charge for the resolution, said there’s no time like the present for the city to take action.

“Our city has never really apologized for its role in slavery,” Adams said. “We are living in a time right now where if we can’t have these discussions now, then we will never have them. And we need to have them if we are going to move forward and do better by everybody. We have to clear some hearts, some consciences and some minds.”