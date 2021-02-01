Winston-Salem City Council would add two at-large seats under bill introduced by N.C. Reps. Donny Lambeth and Lee Zachary

The Winston-Salem City Council would be expanded from eight to 10 members by adding two at-large seats under a bill introduced in the N.C. House Monday by Republican Reps. Donny Lambeth and Lee Zachary.
House Bill 39 would allow city residents to vote on their ward representative, and for the two at-large seats.
Currently, only the mayor is elected citywide. The council has four Black members and four white members with a 7-1 Democratic majority.
The bill is part of a compromise reached in 2020 by Lambeth and Mayor Allen Joines after Lambeth introduced a bill in 2019 that would have reduced Winston-Salem from eight to five wards, and created three at-large positions.
The council hadn’t asked for the change and the bill drew intense criticism, both from council members and the community.
HB39 states that individuals must be city residents to run for the at-large seats. The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes would be elected to the at-large seats.
The bill was filed as a local bill, which means it would not be subject to veto from Gov. Roy Cooper. If passed, it would not go into effect until the November 2024 general election.
"The mayor and council have been very helpful," Lambeth said Monday.
"There are other aspects of what I would have liked to include, but I am appreciative of the work of the commission and will move forward with their recommendations.
"This allows more citizens to have a voice in city government and is consistent with other large urban areas."
Joines and city manager Lee Garrity could not be immediately reached for comment about HB39.
In May 2019, Lambeth agreed to withdraw the first bill after Joines supported forming a local 11-member study commission to review the ward structure and election cycle, and make recommendations if the commission determined need for a change.
The Winston-Salem Local Governance Study Commission held several community events in early 2020 before recommending in March that the council add the two at-large seats.
The bill also includes the commission’s recommendation of council members being elected to four-year terms with all terms would run concurrently. Elections would remain partisan and held on even-numbered presidential election years.
Council Member Jeff MacIntosh, a Democrat who represents the Northwest Ward, said in March he was in favor of adding two at-large positions, as well as having the election during the midterm races.
Under state law, council members can change any aspect of the city’s election process except the timing of council elections, the city said in a statement.
Election timing can only be changed by the General Assembly, which also has the final say over all aspects of the city’s election process, the city said.
Journal reporter Wesley Young contributed to this article
336-727-7376