Winston-Salem City Council would add two at-large seats under bill introduced by N.C. Reps. Donny Lambeth and Lee Zachary

"The mayor and council have been very helpful," Lambeth said Monday.

"There are other aspects of what I would have liked to include, but I am appreciative of the work of the commission and will move forward with their recommendations.

"This allows more citizens to have a voice in city government and is consistent with other large urban areas."

Joines and city manager Lee Garrity could not be immediately reached for comment about HB39.

In May 2019, Lambeth agreed to withdraw the first bill after Joines supported forming a local 11-member study commission to review the ward structure and election cycle, and make recommendations if the commission determined need for a change.

The Winston-Salem Local Governance Study Commission held several community events in early 2020 before recommending in March that the council add the two at-large seats.

The bill also includes the commission’s recommendation of council members being elected to four-year terms with all terms would run concurrently. Elections would remain partisan and held on even-numbered presidential election years.