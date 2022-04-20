Winston-Salem commits to Cleveland Avenue Homes redevelopment financing

Acting to keep the Cleveland Avenue neighborhood transformation project on track, the Winston-Salem City Council has committed $9 million toward the second phase of the work, which will be the first part of the plan to actually begin building new apartment buildings to replace dilapidated housing at Cleveland Avenue Homes.

The city plans to replace all 244 apartments at Cleveland Avenue Homes over five phases of work, with a final count of 406 new apartments in various income brackets.

The work is going forward after the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem in 2020 won a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Phase 1 involves building 81 apartments on the site of the former Brown School on Highland Avenue between 11th and 12th streets. Construction on those units could start in May. And that part of the project is all paid for.

But city council members learned last month that rising construction costs were going to make the entire redevelopment project much more expensive, with a $46 million funding gap opening up over the lifetime of the project. Initially, that gap was only $17 million.

The immediate need was for the city to commit $8.4 million to Phase 2, which involves spending $22.5 million to build 72 units on part of the current Cleveland Avenue Homes property. That commitment had to be made by May to keep the city on track with the HUD grant.

Plans call for that Phase 2 construction to begin in late 2023, although the relocation of residents from apartments housing some 82 families will begin this fall.

By building the new apartments on the Brown School site first, and building new apartments in phases over the current expanse of Cleveland Avenue Homes, HAWS hopes to limit tenant relocation.

On Monday, the city council voted unanimously to commit a revised total of $9 million in city funds for Phase 2.

There seemed little doubt that the city would promise to support such a high-profile urban redevelopment effort as Choice Neighborhoods, especially since HAWS had to submit multiple grant applications before finally hitting the jackpot.

But just how to come up with money to support Phase 2 saw debate on the council last week between some calling on the city to take money from economic development funds for the project, and others saying the city's economic development needs are too great to take money from that pile.

City Manager Lee Garrity put together what looked like a compromise approach that took $3.4 million from economic development fund, and the rest of the money from other pots of money the city has, including money for housing.

Mayor Allen Joines said during finance committee discussion last week that while he favored "cobbling together" the $9 million from different sources, he hoped the city was not "setting a precedent for using economic development funds for non-economic development projects."

"We are out of sites here in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County," Joines told council members. "We need to be developing some sites, or otherwise we are not going to have a chance to recruit companies."

As well, Joines said, it is a good time to be investing in sites because of the prospect of attracting spin-off development arising from Triad recruiting successes such as Toyota and Boom Supersonic.

Council Member D.D. Adams argued for the mixed approach as well during finance committee discussions, but stressed the need to take some money from economic development funds.

"It boils down to how serious we are about affordable housing," Adams said. "Sometimes we have got to change direction a little bit so that the little folks can see that we care about them. Housing is one of the number one things in America that can change your life."

Council Member Annette Scippio balked in committee discussions at spending economic development funds for housing. She said people need good jobs to lift their economic prospects.

Despite the back-and-forth discussion, the council vote on Monday was unanimous on the mixed source of financing the city's $9 million commitment for Phase 2.

But Council Member Robert Clark had a parting shot: He said that the cost per apartment unit on Phase 1 works out to $260,000, and $312,000 on Phase 2.

"If we spend $300,000 per apartment unit, we will never solve the housing problem," he said. "I don't know what the answer is, and I voted for them, enthusiastically. But we've got to come up with something."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.