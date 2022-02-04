Winston-Salem confirms earlier fire call to Weaver plant. Officials can't say what happened, but neighbors fear link to major blaze

Winston-Salem officials are confirming that firefighters responded to the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant on Dec. 26, but have so far released no details that would support neighbors' suspicions that the call might have been an early indicator of problems leading to the devastating fire at the plant Monday night.
“It was just like what we’re smelling now," said Jarrod Whitaker, who lives near the plant.
City Manager Lee Garrity said Friday the city will release details of the December call as soon as they research it and put together the information.
Meanwhile, firefighters on the property continue their efforts to finish putting out the massive fire that destroyed the plant on Monday.
When they learned about the potential for a massive explosion at the plant, Whitaker and Wilson Somerville, another nearby resident, exchanged texts in which they shared a common memory.
“We’ve all been talking for the last 48 hours … why is nobody mentioning the fire Dec. 26?” Whitaker said Wednesday.
Somerville said he’d like to know whether there’s a common thread between the fire on Dec. 26 and the much larger one on Monday.
“As you can imagine, I and other neighbors wish a very thorough investigation not only of the current fire, but of the previous fire, and given the two fires, a thorough check of whether there was an issue at the plant that had been going on a while .... ” Somerville wrote in an email.
The Dec. 26 incident has become shrouded in mystery because city officials have not mentioned the fire call in any of their news conferences about fertilizer-plant fire.
Somerville and Whitaker specifically remember seeing haze from smoke in car headlights along Polo Road and smelling an acrid odor in the air the night after Christmas when they went outside to investigate.
“We originally thought a house was on fire in the neighborhood,” Whitaker said. "We couldn’t figure it out.”
City Manager Lee Garrity confirmed Friday that someone called about a fire at the plant, and that the fire department responded, but added that he had no other details on the incident.
In a Thursday morning briefing from fire officials, Rick McIntyre, the lead investigator on the fertilizer plant fire, said Winston Weaver Co. has had minor fires "within the past couple years." He said those occurred in electrical equipment. McIntyre did not mention a December fire.
Winston-Salem Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo, informed on Wednesday that Somerville had written an email to the Journal about a December fire, appeared to have no knowledge of it but said he would investigate. The Journal sent Mayo a copy of Somerville's email.
The Journal followed up on Thursday with a query to Garrity, who said he would have someone check. Garrity responded to a follow-up on Friday saying:
"There was a fire call to that site on 12/26. Staff is researching details. All I know so far." Garrity later updated his response to clarify that he meant that someone had made a call about a plant fire, and that the fire department had responded.
Still fighting
On Friday Winston-Salem firefighters remained busy on the site of the big Monday fire, applying water to hot spots, and with the help of a contractor removing rubble to gain access to the areas they need to reach to complete their task.
Mayo told reporters on Thursday that the effort would be time-consuming and meticulous, and so it appeared on Friday: At one point in the early afternoon, a lone firefighter could be seen atop a tall ladder, aiming water down onto parts of the fire and getting direction on where to point the stream from others monitoring the state of the fire.
Heavy smoke still hung in the air in and around the plant site. Shifting breezes carried the smoke to different parts of the city.
An excavator was lifting away twisted chunks of metal that used to be part of the plant structure. Mayo said a lot of the work would involve uncovering materials that were buried beneath rubble, a process that posed the risk of igniting materials that were hot enough to burn but didn’t have oxygen.
Mayo also told reporters that as the mopping-up operation continued there might be more smoke and not less, and that also appeared to be the case on Friday: When the firefighter on the ladder aimed a stream of water at some designated point, huge billows of smoke and steam would rise from where the water was landing.
And while most of the smoke seemed to be coming from the smoldering remains, fire department scanner talk revealed active flames in at least one section they were tackling.
On the side of the plant that faced the rail line, a rail car could be seen with a placard on it indicating that the contents are ammonium nitrate. On Monday, one of the greatest fears that firefighters faced was that the material in the rail car could explode.
Looking for fire
Cellphone records from Whitaker and Somerville indicate that two emergency calls were made Dec. 26, the first at 8:21 p.m. and a second at 8:31 p.m.
A fire truck slowly drove down Harmon Street shortly after the calls were made. “We asked the driver,” Whitaker said. “He said ‘We don’t know. We’re looking for it now.’”
A police officer who came through the area a little while later told neighbors that the fire was at a fertilizer plant at Indiana and Cherry streets.
“I didn’t know anything about the plant,” Somerville said. “That was the first time I had heard the name Weaver.”
When a much larger fire broke out Monday night, stoking fears of an explosion and prompting calls for evacuating residents who live within one mile of the site, memories about that first fire cropped up along with a raft of other questions.
Chief among them: Is there any connection between the fires?
Once the fire is extinguished, investigators will begin the slow process of answering all the questions people are having about the fire.
Garrity said he informed members of the Winston-Salem City Council that the Weaver plant had had the December fire call. The city manager said he told council members he would release the information when he gets it.
