Winston-Salem confirms earlier fire call to Weaver plant. Officials can't say what happened, but neighbors fear link to major blaze

The Journal followed up on Thursday with a query to Garrity, who said he would have someone check. Garrity responded to a follow-up on Friday saying:

"There was a fire call to that site on 12/26. Staff is researching details. All I know so far." Garrity later updated his response to clarify that he meant that someone had made a call about a plant fire, and that the fire department had responded.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still fighting

On Friday Winston-Salem firefighters remained busy on the site of the big Monday fire, applying water to hot spots, and with the help of a contractor removing rubble to gain access to the areas they need to reach to complete their task.

Mayo told reporters on Thursday that the effort would be time-consuming and meticulous, and so it appeared on Friday: At one point in the early afternoon, a lone firefighter could be seen atop a tall ladder, aiming water down onto parts of the fire and getting direction on where to point the stream from others monitoring the state of the fire.

Heavy smoke still hung in the air in and around the plant site. Shifting breezes carried the smoke to different parts of the city.