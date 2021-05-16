Winston-Salem considers incentives for 94 new jobs at Ardagh can maker

Winston-Salem could offer incentives north of $2 million to encourage a local maker of aluminum cans to expand operations here and bring 94 new jobs.
The Finance Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council voted unanimously last week to approve the city offering $2.4 million in incentives over five years to encourage Ardagh Group to expand its operations here.
City council action could come Monday night.
At the same time, some council members expressed concern about diversity in plant employment and the relatively few number of employees who live inside the city.
The plant's current work force is 86% white and only 12.3% Black, in a city where Blacks make up about 35% of the population.
And of some 243 full-time employees, about 17% of the workers live inside the Winston-Salem city limits, Winston-Salem council members learned last Monday.
"I support this and will vote for it, but I do believe we have to be intentional with these companies," said D.D. Adams, who sits on the city's finance committee.
Council Member James Taylor, another committee member, noted that the company has agreed to hold a jobs fair should it decide to make its expansion here.
"We are competing with South Carolina, Georgia and other states," Taylor noted.
Council Member Kevin Mundy said he was concerned that the company has non-discrimination policies that track those of the city, which recently adopted policies that include sexual orientation and gender identity. Officials said the company already has such policies in place.
City officials said Ardagh's can and can-end manufacturing here is the company's largest U.S. plant, with six production lines and about 243 full-time employees.
The company proposes to add two high-speed can manufacturing lines and 94 jobs, with the average salary pegged at $77,300, according to a separate presentation made to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
During the first two years of the expansion project, officials said, the company would make $5.5 million in building improvements and invest $190 million in machinery and equipment.
Ardagh was not mentioned by name as the company asking for the incentives during the presentation to the Finance Committee, under a new industrial recruitment policy that gives companies more privacy during site-selection negotiations.
However, the company's name was revealed during a meeting of the county board, and will be named publicly before the city council on Monday, when the council is expected to vote on the incentives following a public hearing.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners are expected to approve incentives of $2.7 million to Ardagh on May 20. The company may also be in line for state incentives.
Winston-Salem officials said the size of the city incentive is based on the value of 50% of the net new property taxes and 65% of the net new sales tax revenues generated by the expansion during its first five years.
More specifically, the city said annual property taxes for the first five years would be $35,057, with annual taxes on machinery and equipment ranging from about $775,000 to a little more than $1 million over the five years. The city estimates that total revenue to the city over the five years could total almost $4.8 million.
The city said some of the jobs that could come with the expansion include maintenance, industrial truck operators, quality control personnel, chemical process engineers, electricians, machinists, millwrights and salaried jobs.
Council Member Jeff McIntosh, a member of the Finance Committee, said the company demographics may not be perfect, but offers the city "new jobs and money."
