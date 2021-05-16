Winston-Salem considers incentives for 94 new jobs at Ardagh can maker

Council Member Kevin Mundy said he was concerned that the company has non-discrimination policies that track those of the city, which recently adopted policies that include sexual orientation and gender identity. Officials said the company already has such policies in place.

City officials said Ardagh's can and can-end manufacturing here is the company's largest U.S. plant, with six production lines and about 243 full-time employees.

The company proposes to add two high-speed can manufacturing lines and 94 jobs, with the average salary pegged at $77,300, according to a separate presentation made to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

During the first two years of the expansion project, officials said, the company would make $5.5 million in building improvements and invest $190 million in machinery and equipment.

Ardagh was not mentioned by name as the company asking for the incentives during the presentation to the Finance Committee, under a new industrial recruitment policy that gives companies more privacy during site-selection negotiations.

However, the company's name was revealed during a meeting of the county board, and will be named publicly before the city council on Monday, when the council is expected to vote on the incentives following a public hearing.