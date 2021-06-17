Winston-Salem could require affordable housing on land it sells — or gives to — developers. Plan is allowed under new law.

They considered whether each lot had nearby public transit or was close to sewer or water lines, along other factors that could help determine their suitability.

City staff recommended 130 lots, along with another 123 that could be suitable under certain conditions.

Although most were in the central and downtown areas, some were in the northwest and southern parts of the city.

Only 10 of the 253 lots contain an acre or more, the largest made up of 15.28 acres off Reynolds Park Drive.

The city also has nearly 9 acres off Mock Street; around 7 acres off Esquire Place Drive, nearly 5 acres off Salem Crest Lane and 4.5 acres off Grove Avenue.

Carmon said the number of recommended lots "is fluid and may change as we continue to evaluate the criteria used …"

Carmon said identifying city-owned lots that could hold public housing is only one of the ways Winston-Salem is attempting to address a shortage.

"The severity of this problem requires a multi-pronged solution. The use of city-owned lots is just one prong in that process, which the legislation will facilitate," she said.