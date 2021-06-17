Winston-Salem could require affordable housing on land it sells — or gives to — developers. Plan is allowed under new law.

A new state law gives the city of Winston-Salem an option for converting up to 253 city-owned lots into affordable housing for low- and moderate-income residents.
The possibility became a reality Wednesday after the state legislature gave final approval to Senate Bill 145.
City Manager Lee Garrity has said the goal of the bill is to ensure cities can sell the lots on the condition that they are used for certain purposes, such as affordable housing.
Garrity said that, in some situations, the city could transfer property to developers without any money changing hands. In those cases, the city could restrict the future uses of the property.
If a developer failed to abide by the agreement, the property would revert to the city.
The state House approved the bill Wednesday, while the Senate approved on May 12 — both by voice vote.
Since it was a local bill, it did not require the approval of Gov. Roy Cooper. The law went into effect Wednesday.
253 possible spaces
City attorney Angela Carmon said Thursday that city staff examined 670 city-owned lots to determine which ones might be suitable for affordable housing.
They considered whether each lot had nearby public transit or was close to sewer or water lines, along other factors that could help determine their suitability.
City staff recommended 130 lots, along with another 123 that could be suitable under certain conditions.
Although most were in the central and downtown areas, some were in the northwest and southern parts of the city.
Only 10 of the 253 lots contain an acre or more, the largest made up of 15.28 acres off Reynolds Park Drive.
The city also has nearly 9 acres off Mock Street; around 7 acres off Esquire Place Drive, nearly 5 acres off Salem Crest Lane and 4.5 acres off Grove Avenue.
Carmon said the number of recommended lots "is fluid and may change as we continue to evaluate the criteria used …"
Carmon said identifying city-owned lots that could hold public housing is only one of the ways Winston-Salem is attempting to address a shortage.
"The severity of this problem requires a multi-pronged solution. The use of city-owned lots is just one prong in that process, which the legislation will facilitate," she said.
Carmon said several groups have expressed an interest in purchasing city-owned lots to provide affordable housing.
Legislative actions
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, presented the bill Tuesday to the Local Government committee, where it received scrutiny from House members.
The bill previously cleared the Rules committee with little discussion.
Lowe said there are about 400 small lots that could be sold or "conveyed" to developers under SB145. He said most of the lots have either been abandoned or once had housing that had burned down or was otherwise demolished.
Lowe said the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem “has its hands full” with its mission. The lots wouldn’t be used for Section 8 housing, he said.
“The goal is to create housing that someone with $30,000 can buy,” Lowe said. “It hasn’t been determined the number of housing units that could be put on each lot.”
Lowe said the legislation could present an opportunity for some developers, particularly nonprofits, “that would not otherwise be looked at because the properties would be too expensive.”
Two Republican Local Government committee members expressed concerns that SB145, though a local bill applicable only to Winston-Salem, could set a statewide precedent for handling these types of properties, particularly in urban areas.
Following brief conversations with Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, the members said their questions were addressed well enough that they could recommend the bill.
