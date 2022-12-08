Winston-Salem council approves restrictions aimed at companies like Winston Weaver

Winston Weaver Co. has not disclosed whether it plans to replace the fertilizer plant destroyed by a days-long fire last winter.

What appears certain, though, is that the now-cleared North Cherry Street property the company called home for more than 80 years won’t be an option.

New zoning regulations approved by Winston-Salem City Council this week make the fire site off limits for fertilizer manufacturing, which often involves the use of ammonium nitrate, a substance so volatile that it is used as an explosive for mining and other commercial uses.

The presence of an estimated 600 tons of ammonium nitrate on the Winston-Weaver property at the time of the fire had the potential to fuel “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history,” Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said at the time.

Amendments to Winston-Salem’s Unified Development Ordinance, approved unanimously by city council Monday, place new site restrictions on facilities that manufacture pesticides, fertilizer and other agricultural chemicals; explosives and pyrotechnics; and batteries.

Those operations would be limited to tracts of at least 25 acres with 400-foot buffers from neighboring properties. The site of the former Winston Weaver plant is just 8 acres.

A special use permit, approved by city council after public hearings, and a submitted hazardous materials management plan also would be required for companies covered by the new rules.

The added requirements are “aimed at achieving greater land-use protections for potentially harmful industrial uses,” explained said Chris Murphy, the city’s director of planning and development services. “That’s an important consideration (because) at the local level we cannot deal with anything related to building code or fire code, chemical storage and quantities” that are regulated by state and national agencies.

Potential impact

According to a report from the city’s Planning and Development Services Department, there are about 60 properties of at least 25 acres in Forsyth County zoned for general industrial use, and 60 more that are recommended for manufacturing.

Council member Annette Scippio asked Murphy if there are any existing facilities that would fall under the new classifications but be “grandfathered” because they predated the amended rules.

“It’s one of those things where we don’t have the greatest records because a lot of times we don’t know what the actual sub-users are, especially for operations that have been operating for decades,” he replied.

A company buying an existing building would be subject to the new requirements, Murphy added.

Kevin Mundy questioned Murphy about any potential economic-development drawback related to the ordinance changes, especially when Winton-Salem is in competition with other communities in the region for new manufacturing facilities.

Murphy replied that the city had shared the proposed changes with Winston-Salem Inc., which leads the city’s efforts to bring companies to the area, and “they did not seem to think that these would be overly burdensome or onerous.”

Murphy added that Winston-Salem Inc. has been recruiting battery-related manufacturers looking to be near Toyota’s electric-vehicle battery factory under development in Liberty.

“It’s my understanding it hasn’t been anything to date that has scared anyone off,” Murphy said.

Jeff MacIntosh, chairman of council’s Public Works Committee, which also acts as the city’s Winston Weaver Task Force, noted that he and other members of the panel were frustrated that the city couldn’t do more to regulate potentially dangerous manufacturing facilities.

“We did not look at this as closing the door on this investigation,” he added. “We want to make sure we leave this open. This is a tool we can implement now.”