Winston-Salem council approves rezoning for controversial Somerset Drive housing development

Disappointing opponents packed to the walls of the City Council chambers, the council on Tuesday approved a rezoning that allows a controversial housing development off Somerset Drive in southwestern Winston-Salem.

Opponents wouldn't comment on what they plan next, but one said their effort to block the Somerset Heights plan is not over. Some said they are fighting for the safety of people who walk on the narrow streets of nearby neighborhoods.

By a unanimous vote, the council approved the rezoning request made by Hubbard Realty of Winston-Salem to allow the construction of 231 housing units on the 88-acre tract on the south side of Somerset Drive in Winston-Salem.

The proposed development would have 69 single-family houses and 162 townhomes.

City council members said before the vote that the development, to be built by Monroe-based True Homes, would be better for the neighborhood and safer than the alternative, if the company built nothing but single-family homes on the property.

"Do not think the choice is between woods and what (True Homes) is proposing," West Ward Council Member Robert Clark said before the vote, expanding on his earlier comment that "something is going to be built" on the site because of development trends.

The opponents, dozens of people from neighborhoods all around the wooded property, were not pacified by the warnings from council members, if the views of some of their leaders are indicative of the whole:

"It comes across as a threat, more than anything else," Jessica Lawson said after the meeting. "It's like, you can have this or you can have worse. And how are we as residents supposed to respond to that?"

Joseph Anderson, who had appealed for council members to protect residents on the small streets near the proposed development, said that the effort of the opposition has not reached an end, although he declined comment when asked if that means a lawsuit could be in the offing.

"This is not it," he said. "I have no further comment."

Developers and their representatives speaking to the council talked about how they had worked for months to try to allay the concerns of those in nearby neighborhoods, but said those efforts had failed.

They did emphasize how they had changed their plans to move the main entrance to the proposed development farther to the east, taking the entrance out of a curve on Somerset Road that had drawn fire from residents who said such an entrance would cause safety concerns.

The entry is still too close to the curve and makes too dangerous a place to access hundreds of homes, opponents said.

In recent days, opponents have charged that the developers were trying to force the city's hand by threatening to put in even more houses under the existing zoning classification, if the council did not approve the rezoning.

The lane was zoned single-family residential before Tuesday's council action.

Luke Dickey, an architect working with True Homes on the site, said Tuesday that under current zoning, the developer could put 234 single-family homes on the property. Dickey said while a traffic study showed the development as proposed would generate another 1,900 auto trips per day, that was still 300 fewer than if the area developed only with single-family homes.

Opposition to the development has come from neighborhoods along Somerset Drive, but also from neighborhoods to the south off Jonestown Road.

The site plan for the development shows a connection to Lockwood Drive, a public street that residents say cannot handle the additional traffic the development would generate.

Some opponents have also panned the design of the proposed new housing, calling them "snout houses" that have a garage projecting in such a way that the detractors find ugly.

Opponents also said they know full well that development will come to the property, but appealed for it to have lower density that would be more in keeping with the surrounding areas.

Southwest Ward Council Member Kevin Mundy, who lives near the proposed development, made the motion to approve the rezoning, saying it is a safer option for the community because the traffic counts would be lower than otherwise allowed.

Mundy said many opponents mistakenly believed that if the council voted down the rezoning, there could be no development. At the same time, Mundy said he shared neighbors' concerns about the impact of the development on nearby streets:

"Somerset is a terrible street," he said, but he told the audience that the council has no legal authority to require a developer to bring up the surrounding streets to higher standards. The developer is being required to widen Somerset Drive for turn lanes leading into the property.

Although some on the council talked up the need to improve the neighborhood's narrow streets of strip asphalt, City Manager Lee Garrity said the city is "at capacity" for upgrades — short of specific council direction or more sources of money:

"There is a large list of sidewalk requests," Garrity said. And there are many more narrow streets that don't have sidewalks.