The question caught Sue Ellen Pettit a little off guard.
She and her husband Malcolm are bearing down on their Golden Anniversary, and a well-meaning new friend had asked about her wedding day in 1970 and whether she thought about making it to this point.
“I wasn’t thinking 50 years down the road,” she said, bursting into laughter. “We were just trying to get off to a good start.”
Clearly they did; because here they are less than a week from a milestone many aspire to but few are fortunate enough to reach.
But instead of planning a grand celebration, the Pettits find themselves a little apprehensive. Coronavirus has robbed them of many of the vital social outlets once available to seniors.
“We don’t either one of us drive so it’s kind of hard,” Sue Ellen said. “We were hoping somebody from church might take us out to eat somewhere, like maybe the Japanese place. We love watching them cook.”
The pandemic, though, might well rob them of even that one modest wish.
Making connections
Companionship, a very serious issue for senior citizens, has become even harder to come by for some.
Churches, clubs, social organizations such as the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, even lobbies at YMCA branches that once hosted near daily coffee klatches, have all but been shut down since mid-March.
Large, in-person gatherings, particularly for seniors or those with underlying health needs, are no-go zones for the foreseeable future. Old-fashioned, life-sustaining face-to-face contact can be nearly non-existent for those who could use it most.
“Meals on Wheels comes by once a week with some frozen meals, and we have a nurse who comes by three times a week to help us out,” Sue Ellen said. “That helps us keep our sanity.
“But it’s hard. And a little bit scary, actually.”
Like hundreds of other seniors, the Pettits relied on the Shepherd’s Center to provide the light and joy of human connection.
Then came COVID. Clients and volunteers alike were forced by overarching health concerns to end in-person meetings.
“In the beginning, I think people were saying and hoping that maybe it’d last a month,” said Linda Lewis, the associate director at the Shepherd’s Center, the local arm of a national network of like-minded senior-service nonprofits. “What isolation is doing to people is just devastating. Some people are terrified to get out.”
Like nearly every other organization dedicated to serving others you can think of, the Shepherd’s Center has tried to be nimble and adapt to rapidly changing circumstances.
They’ve set up Zoom meetings and conference calls, for example. It helps some, but there are no substitutes for the real thing.
“I tried to do a Zoom but had trouble with it,” said Annette Collins, 81, a dedicated volunteer. “I didn’t have a camera on the computer and I’m still learning how to mute. Now I don’t know how to fix it so (others) can hear me.”
Fortunately for Collins (and the Pettits) she signed up for a Shepherd’s Center offering called Card Connection to exchange greeting cards — a small something that says: We’re thinking about you.
Collins took a liking to that and took it two steps farther. She started hand-writing notes and then full-scale letters to new pen pals.
“We had a writer’s group where people could meet and just talk and talk,” Collins said. “Then I found out about Card Connection. It makes me feel like I’m doing something worthwhile.”
That’s where she met the Pettits through old school ink and paper.
“Sue and Malcolm wrote me back. Fifty years on Aug. 1,” she said. “We’re (she and a daughter) trying to figure a way to help the Pettits celebrate.
“They got married there at the Shepherd’s Center when it was a church. Isn’t that something?”
‘We made it’
Before the little building on Ebert Street became the Shepherd’s Center, it was in fact the home of the Westview Baptist Church where Malcolm’s father, the Rev. William Eugene Pettit, was pastor.
Westview formed in 1962. It served generations of neighborhood folks until congregants facing dwindling membership voted in 2008 to dissolve and turn the building over to the Shepherd’s Center.
Long before any of that happened, though, the little church was where the Rev. Pettit wed Sue Ellen and Malcolm. Twice, in fact.
The first time was on Aug. 1, 1970. It rained hard that day, not that Sue Ellen minded all that much. The Pettits did it all over in 1995. “Malcolm’s dad remarried us,” Sue Ellen said.
So here they are, another quarter century having flown by.
Malcolm retired after 47 years working in the food and nutrition department at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and they settled into their golden years in their home in Ardmore.
The years, as they do, exacted a toll on their health. Sue Ellen has trouble with her eyes and her back. Malcolm is dealing with Parkinson’s.
“I never did think about getting to 50 years,” he said just before getting a photo taken with his bride Friday morning. “We made it.”
They did so by following a very simple formula.
“We just kind of help each other out,” Sue Ellen said. “He’s a good person. He’s good to me. I try and be good to him, too.”
