Working as a cook on a U.S. Merchant Marine ship, Don McMillan used to crack four eggs at a time each morning while prepping breakfast for 6,200 sailors.

“And I thought I cooked a lot of eggs,” he said. “But it’s nowhere like this.”

McMillan stood in a large dining room on Wednesday helping to oversee a massive and meticulous operation, one with direct links to the White House. By Friday, he and his team with The Stocked Pot must have 30,000 eggs boiled, dyed and ready to be eventually shipped to Washington, D.C., for the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House South Lawn.

This year’s egg roll is April 10.

The team is following eggsact orders from the White House, down to the proper shade of the dyes. The location of the operation is being kept under wraps to keep away any rotten eggs interested in spoiling this beloved American tradition or poaching a few eggs for themselves.

Braswell Family Farms in Nashville has been donating eggs to the egg roll nearly every year since 1997, said Trey Braswell, the company president.

Last year, the American Egg Board, which facilitates the event, asked Braswell Family Farms if it could also dye the eggs.

John Watson, the vice president of marketing and sales for the farm, agreed then later forgot he made that commitment.

“I was like, ‘I got myself in a dilemma,’” Watson said Wednesday.

He reached out to The Stocked Pot, a cooking school and catering company that McMillan started in 1985. McMillan’s son, Andrew, now owns the company with Andrew’s wife, Laurie.

The farm and The Stocked Pot have teamed in the past, with the farm providing the eggs and Stocked Pot chefs cooking omelets for cancer patients and doctors at area hospitals during Victory Ride to Cure Cancer events.

When the farm contacted Andrew McMillan last year, he thought his crew at The Stocked Pot was going to boil and dye 12,000 eggs.

“I still thought it was a lot of eggs, but I said we’d be honored to do this for the White House,” Andrew McMillian said. “I said give me two weeks, and it’ll work perfectly. Then the count went up to 14,000, and it became comical. A week before (the event), it went to 18,000.”

This year, the farm told The Stocked Pot off the bat that the order would be 30,000.

On Sunday, a crew of 12 people boiled 10,000 eggs that kids at the egg roll will decorate. From Monday through Friday, a nine-person crew is boiling and dying 4,000 eggs each day with a designated color.

Wednesday was green day, by the way.

The day starts at 8 a.m., and ends when the daily quota is met. Ninety eggs at a time are boiled in four different vats of water for 10 minutes then bathed in ice water for four minutes. From there, they head to the dying station before getting packed and sent to a cooler.

Occasionally, the team will crack an egg to make sure the eggs are fully cooked.

Though the days are long, Daphne Fish said she likes thinking about the kids having fun at the White House.

“I do landscaping so this is easy work for me,” Fish said during a break on Wednesday.

Braswell got to go to the egg roll as a child when George H.W. Bush was president and has never forgotten the thrill of being at the White House.

“And now fast forward, and we get to be part of process, and I know the effort we’re putting into it. It’s really cool,” he said.

PHOTOS: The Stocked Pot dyes 30,000 eggs for the White House Easter Egg Roll