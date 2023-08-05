A rider died Saturday while competing in the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, authorities said.

A police officer found the rider, who was unresponsive, around 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Union Cross Road. That person, who police didn't identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Winston-Salem Cycling, a rider experienced a medical emergency during Saturday morning's amateur portion of the event. The professional race has been held since 2013 in the city's downtown.

"We thank the EMS responders and others who worked to assist the cyclist," Dr. Richard Rauck, the founder of Winston-Salem Cycling, said in a statement. "On behalf of everyone at Winston-Salem Cycling, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of the person who died."

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene because the incident happened on Union Cross Road in southeastern Forsyth County, outside of the jurisdiction of Winston-Salem police.