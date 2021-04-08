 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem Dash to give away 1,000 Dr. Ohl bobbleheads
Winston-Salem Dash to give away 1,000 Dr. Ohl bobbleheads

Dr. Ohl bobblehead

 Winston-Salem Dash

The Winston-Salem Dash will give away 1,000 bobblehead dolls with the likeness of Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health

The first 500 fans through the main gate at Truist Stadium on May 8-9 will receive a bobblehead. Only one bobblehead can be redeemed per guest. Flyers from Wake Forest Baptist Health outlining the best ways to stay healthy during the pandemic will be provided with each bobblehead. 

"Our community owes a big thank you to Dr. Ohl and all the frontline health care workers. We thought a bobblehead was a unique and fun way to show our appreciation," Dash President C.J. Johnson said in a statement.

Early season games are currently limited to 50% capacity. 

The Dash's 2021 season will begin on May 4 against the Rome Braves.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

