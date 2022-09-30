Winston-Salem declares state of emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches.

The city of Winston-Salem is issuing a state of emergency that will be effective at noon Friday as city officials prepare for impact from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

Greensboro has already issued a state of emergency, and Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency for all of North Carolina.

The storm is expected to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain across central North Carolina from Friday through early Saturday. The forecast calls for the storm to be at its strongest Friday night, with northeasterly winds reaching 26 to 32 miles per hour and gusts of close to 50 miles per hour.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools have canceled all Friday classes, and the Carolina Classic Fair has pushed back its opening to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasters predicted that the evening commute on Friday will be difficult. Water will accumulate in low-lying and flood-prone areas, and urban flooding is possible.

Winston-Salem crews are clearing storm grates and staffing up the CityLink service for around the clock operation this weekend. Crews are ready to clear debris and can mobilize extra numbers if they need to.

City residents should call CityLink at 311 or 336-727-8000 to report downed trees or flooded streets, and should not call 911. CityLink will be staffed from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday for the weather.

Authorities are warning people not to drive on flooded roads.