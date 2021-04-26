Winston-Salem defendants charged with Capitol riot have fared differently so far

More than 300 others, including a half-dozen from North Carolina, face federal charges ranging from trespassing on the low end to conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property and disorderly conduct in a restricted building for alleged organizers associated with such right-wing groups as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.

Proving those charges to the point of conviction (and sentencing) will be another matter entirely, however.

Before we get there, though, there is the small matter of pretrial release. That was at its most vivid in a virtual hearing last week in which Donohoe, through his attorney Lisa Costner, argued unsuccessfully that he should be allowed to roam freely - within the confines of house arrest.

Federal magistrate Michael Harvey, after listening (and reading) hours of arguments made by federal prosecutors and Costner, decided that Donohoe needs to be locked up the same as other alleged ringleaders and members of the Proud Boys organization, a term used only in its loosest sense.

Costner noted that Donohoe doesn’t pose much of a flight risk and has a stable home where he could stay pending trial.