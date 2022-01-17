Winston-Salem digs out from storm

City crews welcomed above-freezing temperatures Monday as they worked to clear lingering snow and ice from Winston-Salem’s most-used roads after a winter weather system Sunday dumped about 4 inches of snow and left a layer of ice in the area.

With 19 plows and salt-spreading trucks out by 7 a.m. Sunday and crews working 12-hour shifts, all major roads were expected to be cleared by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Randy Britton, the city’s senior community educator, said Monday.

That wasn’t enough for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to reopen after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The district announced Monday afternoon that schools would be closed Tuesday.

The city of Winston-Salem also announced that garbage, yard-cart, brush and leaf, and recycling collections would be delayed by at least one day. Officials said they would decide Tuesday when to resume collections.

The Winston-Salem Transit Authority said its buses would remain off the road until at 10 a.m. Tuesday, when fixed-route service would begin at 10 a.m. A decision on restarting night service will be made sometime after noon Tuesday, the agency added.