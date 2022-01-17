Winston-Salem digs out from storm

City crews welcomed above-freezing temperatures Monday as they worked to clear lingering snow and ice from Winston-Salem’s most-used roads after a winter weather system Sunday dumped about 4 inches of snow and left a layer of ice in the area.
With 19 plows and salt-spreading trucks out by 7 a.m. Sunday and crews working 12-hour shifts, all major roads were expected to be cleared by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Randy Britton, the city’s senior community educator, said Monday.
That wasn’t enough for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to reopen after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The district announced Monday afternoon that schools would be closed Tuesday.
The city of Winston-Salem also announced that garbage, yard-cart, brush and leaf, and recycling collections would be delayed by at least one day. Officials said they would decide Tuesday when to resume collections.
The Winston-Salem Transit Authority said its buses would remain off the road until at 10 a.m. Tuesday, when fixed-route service would begin at 10 a.m. A decision on restarting night service will be made sometime after noon Tuesday, the agency added.
As of Monday afternoon, all of Winston-Salem’s major roads had been treated multiple times with saltwater brine, along with 60% of collector streets, Britton said. Crews had applied 22,000 gallons of brine and used 330 tons of salt in their efforts, he added.
“It’s been a valiant effort by our folks,” Britton said.
Despite progress on making roads passable, the city still had a message for residents who might be thinking about venturing out.
“Please, stay home and off the roads,” Britton pleaded.
Many side streets remained covered in snow and ice late Monday. Some areas where melting had occurred were expected to refreeze Monday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. Triad temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s under sunny skies Tuesday, which will lead to more melting.
Only a handful of Duke Energy customers were without power in Forsyth County as of Monday evening after more than 3,000 outages were reported Sunday, according to the company.
Emergency responders had their hands full helping motorists stuck on snow-covered roads and checking on people without power.
The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to around 300 calls between midnight and 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Shelley Lovejoy. Many involved single vehicles ramming into guardrails. No major injuries were reported.
A spokeswoman said Monday that the department couldn’t provide an updated number on calls until Tuesday.
Elizabeth Durocher watched some driving drama from the back porch of her West End apartment, which overlooks a section of Broad Street where vehicles climb a steep hill as they head south toward downtown.
“An older SUV with rear-wheel drive tried to make it up the incline,” she recalled. “But, about halfway up, the driver started spinning his wheels on what looked like mostly ice.”
Durocher, a native of Upstate New York, said she waved at the man, hoping he would roll down his window so she could offer some experience-based winter-weather driving tips — including keeping the vehicle in low gear and trying to stay on the snowier sections to get more traction.
“But he thought I was just saying hello, I guess,” she added. “He kept sliding back down, stopping a few times only to spin his wheels again. Eventually, he gave up and just backed all the way down the hill until I couldn't see him anymore. I hope he got home OK."
