Winston-Salem doctor must sell or close her practice by April 16, medical board says

The N.C. Medical Board has given Dr. Anne White until April 16 to close or sell her practice as part of the indefinite suspension of her medical license issued last month.

White has been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center in Winston-Salem since 2004.

The indefinite suspension was issued at the conclusion of a Feb. 17-18 disciplinary hearing. The board ruled that White must wait two years before asking for her license to be reinstated and that she must tell her patients about her practice's status. That two-year period began Thursday.

When asked why the 30-day wind-down period didn't begin Feb. 18, the board said in a statement that an indefinite suspension order "is not in effect until it is in black and white and signed by both parties."

Board attorney Brian Blankenship said that because "White is the sole shareholder of the practice, accordingly she must divest herself of her shares to another licensee or shut down the practice."

The board released its 10-page final report Thursday, as well as transcripts from the hearing.

The focus of the hearing was how White ran her practice between March 18, 2000, to May 25, 2020.

White told board investigators and a board-required monitor that her practice was one of the many businesses that closed under state order during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, former employees testified and provided documentation that White saw patients during that time.

White testified that before the COVID-19 pandemic, she would average between $120,000 and $150,000 in monthly billings during a typical March through May period.

The board also determined that White "committed unprofessional conduct" by failing to comply with a 2018 order under which she agreed to pay for outside monitoring of her practice.

That determination allows the board to "annul, suspend, revoke, condition or limit" White's North Carolina medical license.

The board also said in the report the unprofessional conduct includes "the committing of any act contrary to honesty, justice or good morals" as it related to a separate complaint involving an insurance claim filed by White.

“We thought, based on the evidence, we respect the board’s decision,” White’s attorney Dudley Witt said Thursday.

“We’re disappointed in the outcome of the case. We will continue to look at options to get Dr. White back to practicing medicine as soon as possible.”

It was the sixth time White has been subject to a board notice of charges and allegations, the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.

Before the Feb. 18 ruling, White’s license had been suspended for a combined 110 days since 2004, the last times from May 7-16, 2018, and from July 16-26, 2018.

Her practice has been operational since the second suspension ended.

New details

The monitoring period of March 18, 2020, to May 25, 2020, was key to the review of White's practice.

Much of the new detail in the board's investigation came from testimony from five former employees of White's center, the board's chief investigative officer, the investigative officer on the White case and a former patient.

Testifying for White were two current patients and a potential patient.

The board also heard from an official with Affiliated Monitors Inc. As part of a consent order from a 2018-19 case, the board required White’s practice be monitored by Affiliated at her expense.

The 2018 board order included a stayed indefinite suspension that was set aside as long as White complied with its terms and conditions that include the Affiliated monitoring.

If the board later concluded that White violated the terms of the 2018 order, it had the authority to impose discipline up to re-imposing the suspension.

The latest hearing was called to address allegations that White told Affiliated her office was closed during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After White informed Affiliated that her practice was closed from March 18 to May 7 to comply with Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home executive order, the monitoring group told the board that it suspended its monitoring of White.

White emailed Affiliated on both March 18, 2020, and on April 17, 2020, that her office was closed to patients. White notified the board's investigator handling her case on April 22, 2020, that the office was closed.

However, in August 2020 White testified before the N.C. Division of Employment Security in an attempt to keep a former employee from collecting unemployment benefits. She told the division that the employee “quit. There ... absolutely was ongoing work.”

The four former employees told the medical board that the practice remained open and continued to treat patients.

The board said a review of three patients' records found they had received treatment during the period. Another patient also said she had been treated by White during the period.

A former employee provided the board with a list of 135 patients that White had served between March 18, 2020, and May 25, 2020, and the combined $82,900 they had been billed. The list included patients who had prepaid for Botox treatments.

White said she had $20,000 in billings for procedures performed and prepayments for future procedures and products between March and May 2020.

When asked how many patients she had during that nine-week period, White testified, "not very many. I don't know." She testified that she did not have a way to determine how many patients she had during that period.

According to the report, a former marketing director for White's practice testified being told by White to either delete social media posts during the nine-week period or alter the verbiage to make it appear the office was closed during that period of time.

The board's chief investigative official testified that he was able to review and capture social media images of White's practice before they were deleted. He testified he was able to identify the altered or deleted social posts.

Another former employee said White requested she submit a letter to Affiliated and the board chief investigator to falsely saying White had not seen any patients during the period.

The witnesses for White testified they were unable to make appointments during the period.

Insurance case

The board also took into consideration two other complaints filed against White.

In December 2019, White agreed to be place on indefinite probation for no less than two years and pay fines of $500 and $5 to settle an investigation by the Indiana State Medical Licensing Board.

In January 2022, the N.C. medical board posted an amended notice of charges and allegations involving an unrelated insurance claim filed by White in January 2019.

The board’s interest in White’s claim to Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co. is focused on whether White’s conduct “constitutes unprofessional conduct."

White sought $28,327 in reimbursement from the insurer for a piece of equipment she reported as damaged and considered as a financial loss. White also claimed a loss on equipment upgrades, installation costs and business interruptions.

N.C. Insurance Department investigator B.E. Maness reported that the claim contained false information, including allegedly citing damages to equipment that was determined to be “in proper working condition.”

Hartford Accident & Indemnity did not pay the claim. It said it spent $900 on investigating expenses.

In January 2020, White was charged with felony insurance fraud and felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

In March 2021, the insurance department said White pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor false statement in application for insurance benefits. The fraud case was dismissed as part of White’s plea.

White was ordered to pay a $100 fine, $203 in court costs and a combined $2,576.51 in restitution involving the Hartford case and another insurance claim involving Two Men and a Truck and its insurer Gallagher Bassett Services Inc.

The medical board’s filing provided more details into her January 2019 claim.

White said she hired a telecom contractor to move her electronic equipment from a practice at Kimel Park to Creekside Way, as well as re-connect the equipment.

White agreed to pay in full once the work was complete.

But when it was completed, the insurance department determined that White “refused to make payment in full and stated she would make partial payments by credit card until the balance was paid off.”

The contractor responded by cutting the wiring to the equipment they had installed.

White hired another telecom contractor to reestablish the wiring, and then filed her damages claim with the insurer.

The insurance department determined White’s equipment was functioning properly and her office was not closed as she claimed for the three days of repairs.

“No legitimate loss of business was confirmed,” according to the medical board’s notice.

“Dr. White also attempted to claim the $14,965 fee that she did not pay to the initial telecom contractor as part of her loss, and it appeared she was also attempting to upgrade her equipment in the loss claim.”

