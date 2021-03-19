Winston-Salem doctor pleads guilty to making false statement on insurance claim

The N.C. Medical Board has set another disciplinary hearing involving Dr. Anne Litton White of Winston-Salem, this time to address allegations she falsely told a company mandated to monitor her practice that her office was closed during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Winston-Salem doctor, Anne Litton White, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of misdemeanor false statement in application for insurance benefits, the N.C. Insurance Department said Friday.

White has been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center since 2004.

The department said the count is related to an insurance claim regarding items that were reported damaged or missing during the moving process.

White was sentenced to 45 days in jail, but that was suspended in lieu of one year of unsupervised probation.

"White has to follow all regular terms and conditions of probation, along with paying a $100 fine and restitution to Two Men & a Truck of $2,576.51," the department said. "She agreed to pay the restitution on the day of the plea.

"All other charges were dismissed."

On Jan. 30, the department reported White was facing a second criminal summons on misdemeanor charges of making false statements on two insurance claims.

The summons for White was issued Jan. 22 by the department's criminal investigation unit.