Winston-Salem doctor pleads guilty to making false statement on insurance claim

A Winston-Salem doctor, Anne Litton White, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of misdemeanor false statement in application for insurance benefits, the N.C. Insurance Department said Friday.
White has been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center since 2004.
The department said the count is related to an insurance claim regarding items that were reported damaged or missing during the moving process.
White was sentenced to 45 days in jail, but that was suspended in lieu of one year of unsupervised probation.
"White has to follow all regular terms and conditions of probation, along with paying a $100 fine and restitution to Two Men & a Truck of $2,576.51," the department said. "She agreed to pay the restitution on the day of the plea.
"All other charges were dismissed."
On Jan. 30, the department reported White was facing a second criminal summons on misdemeanor charges of making false statements on two insurance claims.
The summons for White was issued Jan. 22 by the department's criminal investigation unit.
The summons listed the offense as taking place Jan. 4, 2019. White was listed as facing one charge of insurance fraud and one charge of attempting to obtain property through false pretense.
Insurance investigator B.E. Maness said in the summons that White filed a claim for $580 to Gallagher Bassett Services Inc., the insurer for the Two Men and a Truck office serving Winston-Salem.
The claim was about glass damage to a Zimmer Cyro cold therapy system. Gallagher estimated it spent $402.53 to investigate White's claim.
Maness reported White's oral statement to the insurer "contained false and misleading information."
White also filed a claim with Gallagher for two Samsung Galaxy Cameras 2's, one Bose Sound Link Mini and damages to an exam table. The value of those products was estimated at $1,529.97.
White claimed the items were lost or damaged. Maness said White filed her claim "with the intent to cheat and defraud to obtain insurance monies" from the mover and its insurer "by means of a false pretense, which was calculated to deceive and did deceive."
In the earlier case, White filed a claim of $28,327 to Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co. for reimbursement for a piece of equipment reported as damaged and considered as a financial loss. White also claimed a loss on equipment upgrades and installation costs.
Maness reported that claim also contained false information, including citing damages to equipment that was determined to be “in proper working condition.”
Hartford Accident & Indemnity said it spent $900 on investigating the claim, which it did not pay. The case was dismissed as part of White’s plea.
N.C. Medical Board probe
The N.C. Medical Board has set another disciplinary hearing involving White, this time on June 17, to address allegations she falsely told a company mandated to monitor her practice that her office was closed during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue came to light when White tried to block a former employee from collecting unemployment benefits.
While testifying before the N.C. Division of Employment Security in August, White said the employee “quit. There ... there absolutely was on-going work.”
The board filed its notice of charges and allocations March 1. White is being represented by Winston-Salem attorney David Freeman.
As part of a consent order from a 2018-19 case, the medical board required that White’s practice be monitored by Affiliated Monitors Inc., which provides independent integrity monitoring and assessment services for regulated industries and professions.
After informing Affiliated Monitors that her practice was closed from March 18 to May 7 — to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home pandemic executive order — the monitoring group told the medical board that it suspended its monitoring of White.
The board’s notice states that White has failed to comply with its 2018 order.
Freeman said on March 4 that “we will be dealing with those issues when we file our answer.”
The 2018 order included a stayed indefinite suspension; it was set aside as long as White complied with terms and conditions.
If the board concludes that White did violate the terms of her order, it has the legal authority to impose discipline up to re-imposing the suspension.
The board said in a separate statement “it is interested in talking with any patients who may have been seen or received treatment” from White between March 15, 2020, and June 1, 2020. They can contact board investigator James Bowman at 336-454-1032 or james.bowman@ncmedboard.org.
It is the sixth time White has been subject to a Medical Board notice of charges and allegations; the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.
