Winston-Salem doctor's practice is closed; customer refunds remain gray area

Controversial Winston-Salem Dr. Anne Litton White has closed her practice, fulfilling a N.C. Medical Board order to take that action or sell her practice by April 16 as part of the indefinite suspension of her medical license issued in March.

White had been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center in Winston-Salem since 2004.

White's voicemail for the center says the office "has been permanently closed."

However, the practice's website was active as of Friday and did not indicate it is out of business.

The voicemail lists referrals for customers, which depend on what type of procedure they had been getting from White's practice.

White asks customers who want their medical records to mail their request to the center's office. She said there would be a minimal copying charge, and the records would be available until May 4.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to take care of you over the past 34 years," White said in the voicemail.

Customer complaints

Yet, it may take some time for former customers to resolve their financial and medical claims involving White's practice.

The Winston-Salem Journal has received emails and phone calls from former customers concerned about whether they will receive reimbursement or a refund for payments made ahead of services.

The center's website says White's booking fee "for your personal treatment consultation is $110."

"The cost of the booking fee will be deducted from the cost of your procedure if the procedure is performed within 30 days of the consultation. Please note: booking fees are nonrefundable. Booking fee for skin care only is $95."

Some customers told the Journal they plan to go to small claims court, while others are considering filing a lawsuit to get their money back.

The Medical Board referred customer inquiries related to reimbursements and refunds to White's attorney.

Attorney Dudley Witt, who represented White before the Medical Board, did not respond when asked what former customers of White's can do to get refunds or reimbursements for treatments and procedures that were not performed before the closing of the clinic.

The Medical Board did not respond when asked about whether it has received customer complaints since the March 16 order to require White to sell or close her practice.

"We may not know what her current plans are," Medical Board spokeswoman Jean Brinkley said.

"She doesn’t have to tell us, necessarily, as long as she’s not practicing medicine."

BBB recommendations

The Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina lists that White's practice is closed for business and directs customers to the Medical Board for more information.

White's practice was not BBB accredited. It lists two complaints against the practice, both for "problems with a product of service."

The BBB website did not provide details of the two complaints, but only listed they had been filed within the past three years, and that one of the two had been closed within the past year.

The BBB did not comment about White's practice in particular.

Instead, it said that for customers, "if you paid ahead of time for medical treatment the business no longer provides, it seems the most ethical choice would be for the business to refund the money."

"If you paid with a credit card, you should dispute the charge with your credit card company due to failure to receive goods or services. You can also file a complaint with BBB at BBB.org."

A search of the federal Bankruptcy Court website for Anne Litton White did not show any bankruptcy filings as of Friday.

"If the business does not file bankruptcy, you could take the business to court," the BBB said.

"Small claims would be the least expensive option because you can represent yourself. Small claims court handles disputes involving less than $10,000 in cash or property."

Background

The Medical Board's indefinite suspension of White's medical license was issued at the conclusion of a Feb. 17-18 disciplinary hearing.

The board ruled that White must wait two years before asking for her license to be reinstated and that she must tell her patients about her practice’s status. That two-year period began March 17.

When asked why the 30-day wind-down period didn’t begin Feb. 18, the board said in a statement that an indefinite suspension order “is not in effect until it is in black and white and signed by both parties.”

Board attorney Brian Blankenship said that because “White is the sole shareholder of the practice, accordingly she must divest herself of her shares to another licensee or shut down the practice.”

The board released its 10-page final report, as well as transcripts from the hearing.

The focus of the hearing was how White ran her practice between March 18, 2020, to May 25, 2020.

White told board investigators and a board-required monitor that her practice was one of the many businesses that closed under state order during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, former employees testified and provided documentation that White saw patients during that time.

White testified that before the COVID-19 pandemic, she would average between $120,000 and $150,000 in monthly billings during a typical March through May period.

The board also determined that White “committed unprofessional conduct” by failing to comply with a 2018 order under which she agreed to pay for outside monitoring of her practice.

That determination allows the board to “annul, suspend, revoke, condition or limit” White’s North Carolina medical license.

The board also said in the report the unprofessional conduct includes “the committing of any act contrary to honesty, justice or good morals” as it related to a separate complaint involving an insurance claim filed by White.

“We thought, based on the evidence, we respect the board’s decision,” Witt said March 17.

“We’re disappointed in the outcome of the case. We will continue to look at options to get Dr. White back to practicing medicine as soon as possible.”

It was the sixth time White has been subject to a board notice of charges and allegations, the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.

Before the Feb. 18 ruling, White’s license had been suspended for a combined 110 days since 2004, the last times from May 7-16, 2018, and from July 16-26, 2018.

Her practice had been operational since the second suspension ended.

