Winston-Salem and Duke Energy are expected to begin discussion soon on replacing the city’s 25,000 remaining traditional streetlights with high-efficiency LED bulbs.

The benefits of such a swap are undeniable. Because they produce more-intense light than conventional bulbs while using up to 90% less energy, LEDs save on utility bills and slash demand on the electric grid.

That makes them an ally in the fight against climate change because there’s a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from power plants still using coal and gas to generate electricity, including Duke Energy’s Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County.

LEDs also can last up to 25 times longer than traditional lights.

But the transition has illuminated unintended consequences for humans and nature.

Like the sun, LEDs emit light in short wavelengths, explained Andrew Namen, associate professor of medicine at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine and medical director of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s sleep medicine program.

“This has led to concerns that LED lighting may unfavorably impact sleep and circadian rhythms among vehicle drivers, pedestrians and those who live close to streetlights,” Namen said.

Circadian rhythm is the 24-hour internal clock in our brain that regulates cycles of alertness and sleepiness by responding to changes in light. That’s why we’re naturally conditioned to sleep at night and be awake during the day.

The introduction of more-intense light after the sun has set can knock that cycle off kilter. Short wavelength light also inhibits the body’s ability to produce melatonin, which is a key promoter of sleep, Namen noted.

A 2016 study by the American Medical Association found that LEDs had a five times greater impact on circadian rhythms than traditional lights.

Over time, that can weaken our immune systems and increase the occurrence of certain diseases, including cancer, the AMA said.

Earth and sky

The contrast between LEDs and other bulbs is on full display in areas of Winston-Salem.

Duke Energy says it has replaced 2,600 mercury vaper bulbs with LEDs in the city, leaving a mix of traditional and new streetlights.

Traditional bulbs emit a warm, amber colored light while LEDs appear whiter and more intense – enough in some cases to mimic sunlight at night through a bedroom window.

But the impact of LEDs extends far beyond our homes and streets. Over the past decade, the night sky globally has gotten nearly 10% brighter every year, according to research published in January by the journal Science.

The transition to LEDs likely played a significant role in that trend, the researchers concluded.

For Earth-bound humans, so-called skyglow impedes our ability to observe stars and planets in the night sky. Animals, meanwhile, have their own perspectives related to intensifying outdoor light.

In the Triad, birds are one of the most-impacted species.

“Fall migration is underway and millions of birds are beginning their migration through North Carolina and Winston-Salem,” said Ben Graham, spokesman for Audubon North Carolina. “Bright lights from our developed areas pose a major risk, especially to the many young birds that hatched this summer and are making their first trip south.”

An estimated 687,000 birds passed over Forsyth County after sunset Thursday and before sunrise Friday, according to BirdCast, a partnership between the Cornell Lab, Colorado State University and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst that forecasts migration patterns.

That’s the highest number so far for this migration season. By the end of this month, the nightly totals will reach into the millions.

The peak last week was around 9:40 p.m. Friday, with nearly 110,000 birds passing southward over the county at an average altitude of 2,400 feet and speed of 18 mph.

During recent spring and fall migration seasons, volunteers with Forsyth Audubon have found as many as 50 dead or injured birds a month during early-morning searches in downtown Winston-Salem.

Nationally, at least 100 million birds die every year when they collide with buildings after being disoriented by artificial lights during nighttime hours, the National Audubon Society estimates.

Most birds fly at night on their migratory journeys because they expend less energy in the cooler air and aren’t as exposed to predators. In the darkness, birds use the moon and stars to navigate but, like moths, they’re drawn to light and can become confused.

LEDs can multiply that disorientation in already bright downtown areas, Graham said.

Temperature check

Most white-light sources emit a range of wavelengths that combine to produce the color of light perceived by the human eye.

LEDs emit more blue light, which scatters in the atmosphere more than other colors (and is why the sky appears blue during the day). So, even though LEDs generate a more concentrated, direct beam than traditional bulbs, the scattering effect sends more light into the sky.

At night, that means more light to draw the attention of passing birds.

But it’s not just birds on the move that are impacted by brightening cities.

A recently published study by researchers at N.C. State University found that the gray catbird and house wren – two common Triad species – had lower survival rates when exposed to higher levels of urban light pollution.

“These findings are raising awareness about our use of light, and suggest there may be things we can do to help backyard birds that live around us,” said study co-author Lauren Pharr, a graduate student in N.C. State’s Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology program. “When it comes to light pollution specifically, there may be things we can do as humans to increase bird survival and help them thrive.”

Among those steps is using bulbs with the lowest color temperature, suggested Caren Cooper, another co-author of the study.

Those temperatures – expressed in Kelvin units (K) – correlate with the light’s appearance of warmth (yellower) or coolness (bluer). Cool colors produce more intense light.

“It is better to use the lowest color temperature – 2,200K if possible, and no higher than 2,700K,” said Cooper, a professor of public science at N.C. State. “LEDs that are 3000K are often advertised as ‘warm white’ but nevertheless, the effect at night will still be very white.”

The International Dark-Sky Association, a Tucson, Arizona-based organization focused on combating light pollution, agrees that a 2,700K maximum will protect human health and wildlife.

Many of the LEDs Duke Energy has already installed in Winston-Salem have 4,000K color temperatures.

The company’s “standard” for new LED streetlights now is 3,000K, said spokesperson Logan Kureczka.

Duke Energy representatives are expected to outline a potential replacement of Winston-Salem’s remaining 25,000 high-pressure sodium streetlights with LEDs during the city council’s finance committee meeting Sept. 12.

Lindsey Smith, the Winston-Salem’s energy management coordinator, said the city will look at past experience and potential benefits when deliberating over a potential mass transition.

“While LEDs use less energy, Duke’s historical rate structure actually resulted in higher costs (for the already installed lights),” said Lindsey Smith, the city’s energy management coordinator. “Upcoming Duke rate changes may result in a cost savings and we would like to better understand their upgrade process. “