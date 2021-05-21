Winston-Salem eases mask requirements. City now in line with state guidelines

The city of Winston-Salem is adjusting its mask and public-gathering restrictions — effective at 5 p.m. Friday — to match the statewide social-distancing guidelines set by Gov. Roy Cooper on May 14.
Mayor Allen Joines issued an amendment to his original emergency order declaration of March 13, 2020.
The amendment essentially puts the city in line with the lifting of restrictions listed in Cooper's Executive Order No. 215, which was designed to end mask requirements in most indoor and outdoor public settings for those fully vaccinated.
The latest executive order still requires mask wearing statewide in public transportation, in child care settings and at schools. Individuals also still have to mask up in certain health care settings, such as hospitals, and in prisons.
Joines' amendment specifies requiring the wearing of masks for workers and riders on city buses and for those gathering at bus stations and bus stops.
"If a person is not vaccinated, it is highly recommended that the person wear a face covering," Joines said.
Cooper's decision to lift most social-distancing restrictions shifted most North Carolinians into the "personal responsibility" or "honor system" phase of the pandemic.
As of noon Friday, 47.4% of North Carolinians ages 18 and up are fully vaccinated.
However, Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have acknowledged that many unvaccinated individuals are going mask-less as a result of his decision.
State health officials continue to “strongly recommend” masks for everyone at large crowded indoor events, such as sporting events and live performances.
Joines' amendment still allows for civil penalties for violations of the remaining mask and social-gathering restrictions, although education efforts and voluntary compliance is the preferred enforcement options.
Like Cooper, Joines cited recent improvements in key COVID-19 metrics, recent federal guidelines about fully vaccinated individuals being able to resume most indoors and outdoor activities, the number of fully vaccinated Forsyth County residents exceeding 40%, and the readily availability of one- or two-dose options of COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Ashley Perrott, a family physician with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday it typically takes two to three weeks to determine whether there will be a noticeable uptick in COVID-19 cases as a result of any change in restrictions.
However, local health-care experts caution that higher daily case counts could signal more community spread of COVID-19 variants.
“If you are a bunch of unvaccinated people together in one place, there’s nothing different about the pandemic now than it was last fall where the transmission numbers were about the same," cautioned Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
“I guarantee you that’s going to happen among unvaccinated pockets of people this summer.”
COVID metrics
The daily COVID-19 case count in Forsyth County reached its highest level in a month, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.
Meanwhile, the statewide case count moved within 5,000 of reaching the sobering 1 million threshold total for the pandemic. There were 995,754 cases statewide as of noon Friday.
DHHS reported there were 85 cases in Forsyth on Thursday. It's the highest daily count since 102 on April 21.
The overall Forsyth total is at 36,156.
The county health department said that as of May 15, there were 34,907 residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or 97.2% of the estimated 35,900 cases at that time.
Forsyth was listed with an additional COVID-19 related death for a total of 378, including four so far in May.
DHHS reported an additional eight COVID-19 related deaths for an overall total of 12,958.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
DHHS listed a statewide positive test rate of 3.4% based on 34,442 tests performed Wednesday.
In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 4.8% of about 625 tests performed Wednesday.
Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 763 in Friday’s report, down 30 from Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 186 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, down 13 from Thursday.
Vaccinations
DHHS said that, as of noon Friday, 52.2% of adults in North Carolina, or 4.09 million, have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 47.4%, or 3.64 million, are considered fully vaccinated.
About 76.2% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
In Forsyth, DHHS reported that 132,720 of all county residents have been partially vaccinated, or 34.7%, while 121,230 have been fully vaccinated, or 31.7%.
When including just those residents ages 18 and older, which is just more than 300,000, about 44.2% have been partially vaccinated and 40.4% are considered fully vaccinated.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday that the department is projecting providing about 400 vaccinations at the four public school sites this week, including up to 130 at Carver High School and 90 each at Parkland High School, Mineral Springs Middle School and Northwest Middle School.
Vaccinations are available to the general public for those ages 12 and older. Parental consent is required at these settings for those under age 18.
