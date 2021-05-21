Winston-Salem eases mask requirements. City now in line with state guidelines

However, Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have acknowledged that many unvaccinated individuals are going mask-less as a result of his decision.

State health officials continue to “strongly recommend” masks for everyone at large crowded indoor events, such as sporting events and live performances.

Joines' amendment still allows for civil penalties for violations of the remaining mask and social-gathering restrictions, although education efforts and voluntary compliance is the preferred enforcement options.

Like Cooper, Joines cited recent improvements in key COVID-19 metrics, recent federal guidelines about fully vaccinated individuals being able to resume most indoors and outdoor activities, the number of fully vaccinated Forsyth County residents exceeding 40%, and the readily availability of one- or two-dose options of COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Ashley Perrott, a family physician with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday it typically takes two to three weeks to determine whether there will be a noticeable uptick in COVID-19 cases as a result of any change in restrictions.

However, local health-care experts caution that higher daily case counts could signal more community spread of COVID-19 variants.