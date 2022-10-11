Winston-Salem fair sees higher attendance despite losing a day to Hurricane Ian

The Carolina Classic Fair saw a 26% increase in attendance over 2021, officials said, despite being cut short one day because of the approach of the remnants of Hurricane Ian on the fair's opening weekend.

Fair officials said 226,761 customers attended the annual fair during its nine-day run.

"Generally, the only thing that affects attendance is the weather," said Cheryle Hartley, adding that once the remnants of the storm had passed through, "fans returned to the fair in large numbers."

"We were thrilled to see attendance and competitive entries back up to pre-pandemic levels as people from all walks of life enjoyed their annual fair experience," she said.

Attendance during the final weekend of the fair was second-best since 2017, officials said. Final weekend attendance this year was 119,258, which is a 16% increase over the five-year average, excluding 2020, when the fair was not held.

In 2021, final weekend numbers only reached 77,490.

Organizers said the fair gave free entry to people who donated at least five non-perishable food items to Crisis Control Ministry, in a campaign that saw the donation of more than 50,000 pounds of food — a 220% increase over 2021.

The fair also saw sales of more than $10,000 in merchandise including shirts and hats with the new fair logo.

The next fair will take place Sept. 29 through Oct. 8 in 2023.