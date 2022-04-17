Winston-Salem family carries on tradition of cleaning gravestones in Old Salem

As he has for some 67 years now, Gary Lewis started his Good Friday tending to the “baby’s grave” — a small, white headstone that marks the grave of his sister, Susan Diane.

Lewis was just 8 when Susan died in 1954, four days after she was born. Yet even as a boy tagging along with his dad to God’s Acre, he understood that caring for his sister’s gravesite was a sacred task.

“We may have missed two or three years because of rain,” Lewis said. “But other than that, we’ve been coming here every year.”

Though its origins are difficult to pin down with absolute certainty, cleaning headstones in Moravian cemeteries each Easter amounts to a celebration of family and all who came before.

The physical work undertaken annually by children, parents and grandparents strengthens family ties.

“I followed in my dad’s footsteps because that’s what he did,” Gary Lewis said. “It’s about our heritage.”

An honor to be asked

To their way of thinking, Gary and Betty Lewis, married for 52 years, don’t see cleaning graves as anything out of the ordinary. Plenty of others do likewise in the days leading up to Easter Sunday.

On a picture perfect Good Friday morning, dozens stepped carefully across the manicured grass at God’s Acre, the Moravian cemetery adjacent to Home Moravian Church that’s hosted the Sunrise Service since the 18th century.

Adults pulled handcarts behind them, loaded with brushes, fresh flowers, rakes, the occasional small leaf blower and D/2 solution - an environmentally friendly liquid cleaner used on gravestones. Tradition and innovation can coexist.

Children roughly the same age Lewis was in 1955 scurried about the grounds. No doubt they were excited about Easter and spending time with siblings, cousins and friends while they made memories that they will carry into adulthood.

“I remember coming out here in the car when I was younger,” said Kim Hawley, Lewis’ niece, not long after arriving to do her part. “It’s part of our family. We get together and reminisce a whole lot. It’s something I really enjoy, talking about our family.”

This year, the 250th anniversary of the Sunrise Service, the extended Lewis clan cared for 21 graves.

Some gravestones, like baby Susan’s and Otis Lewis (Gary’s dad), belong to relatives. Others are family friends and still others are for fellow members at Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, where Gary Lewis worships.

Family tradition, of course, is part of the allure. But so, too, is the way Moravians treat death. Every stone is the same, and the cemeteries are laid out in neat rows and columns.

“One of the symbols of God’s Acre is that we are all equal in death,” said the Rev. John Jackman of Trinity Moravian. “One of our bishops may be buried next to a laborer.”

Gary Lewis loves that aspect of his faith, and yet puts on as if caring for gravestones is a chore. His wife and niece were quick to poke holes in his facade, however. “Oh, he loves it,” Betty Lewis said.

Hawley laughed out loud after hearing her uncle’s protestations. “We keep telling him we have to cut it off somewhere,” she said. “He can’t say no.”

Those four words neatly summarize his attitude.

For Lewis and plenty of others just like him, being asked to care for someone’s grave is an honor. It’s not a favor requested lightly.

The asking is a matter of great importance; it’s an act of love, trust and respect. That was very evident when Gary Lewis paused for a moment to try and explain why he was working so hard on a gravestone belonging to John Pfaff, who died in 1947.

“It’s kind of a long story,” he said before wiping a tear and asking Betty to help with the details.

Pfaff was the father of a longtime family friend, she explained. Three years ago, his daughter was diagnosed with a fast-moving, deadly cancer.

“She asked us if we could look after him,” Gary Lewis said. “That’s how we got (more to tend.)”

A celebration

Grieving a loss, especially one relatively recent, naturally plays into this annual ritual.

But the joy that comes with remembering softens the blow. And the overriding sentiment seems a celebration of life while noting that death is only a part.

“It is a celebration. Our whole family enjoys it,” said 67-year-old Bobby Bennett while filling a plastic bucket to rinse a stone. “When relatives from out of state can’t make it, they feel like they missed out.”

Bennett’s list, like that of the Lewis’ family, has grown with the passing of time. The 15 stones his family came to wash include that of his mother Betty Bennett.

“She died last year from the virus,” he said.

Causes of death, whether accident, infant mortality or COVID-19 — the modern scourge that temporarily halted the in-person celebration of the Sunrise Service — vary and can change with advances in modern medicine.

But the constant, the love and respect for one’s ancestors shown annually, remains.

It shows every year when people like Gary and Betty Lewis, Kim Hawley and Bobby Bennett bring their wagons and their children and grandchildren to Moravian cemeteries.

Those steeped in the honor, tradition and humility in cleaning the small, white headstones should be confident that future generations will care for them as they have done so faithfully for others.

“We hope so,” Betty Lewis said. “The tradition is dwindling.”

Possibly, but not if people like Hawley have anything to do with it. Through her actions, she’s showing her own children how things are done.

“It has to be their thing,” she said. “You can’t make them. I hope they’ll come to love it, too. It’s a tradition we’ll carry on somehow.

“It’s important to my family, so it’s important to me.”

