Winston-Salem fertilizer plant announces donations to help those affected by recent fire
Runoff from fertilizer plant's storage facility in Winston-Salem | Feb. 7, 2022

Winston Weaver Co. has designated two local groups to receive and distribute most of the $100,000 that the company said it would donate to help people affected by the big fire on Jan. 31 that destroyed the company's plant on North Cherry Street.

The company said Love Out Loud, a group of local churches partnering with local community organizations, would get $50,000, and that Second Harvest Food Bank would get $25,000.

Company officials said they would hold on to the remaining $25,000 for now, so that additional needs can be met later on.

Winston Weaver said Love Out Loud would be reimbursing people for hotel stays during the period when residents living within a one-mile radius of the fire underwent a voluntary evacuation.

The evacuation was put into place on the night of the fire, and for residents lasted until Thursday, when the evacuation zone was reduced to one-eighth of a mile. There were no homes that close to the plant, so the remaining reduction affected only some businesses. The zone was further reduced to 275 feet on Sunday.

Winston Weaver fertilizer fire

A drone photograph from Saturday at the site of the Jan. 31 fire at Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant.

Winston Weaver officials said that people will be reimbursed for their hotel stays as long as they provide a hotel receipt and proof that they live within the one-mile evacuation zone.

Meanwhile, Second Harvest Food Bank will be using the donation it received to help people with food needs whether they live in the evacuation zone or elsewhere. Officials said Second Harvest can connect people with a local program to receive groceries or meals.

Winston Weaver said people should contact the two organizations directly for help:

*Love Out Loud can be reached by calling 336-747-3067 or by emailing serve@loveoutloudws.com

*Second Harvest can be reached by calling 336-413-4254 or by emailing jmoore3@secondharvest.org.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

