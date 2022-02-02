Winston-Salem fertilizer plant not required to have sprinklers or alarm system

An uncontrolled fire raging at a North Carolina fertilizer plant forced the evacuations of thousands of people as firefighters warned early Tuesday that chemicals at the site could cause a large explosion. Authorities drove through neighborhoods and knocked on doors asking residents to leave…

The fertilizer plant housing some 600 tons of potentially explosive ammonium nitrate did not have a sprinkler system or an alarm in the building where a massive fire started on Monday, officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department said Wednesday.

“They did not have alarms or sprinklers,” said Angela Sowell, a deputy fire marshal. “They were not required to. The code depends on the year it was actually built.”

The main building at the Winston Weaver Co. at 4400 N. Cherry St. was built in 1939, long before such safety measures existed.

All building codes in the state are established by the North Carolina Building Code Council and amended periodically. Older structures are governed by the code in place of their construction – “grandfathered in” as exceptions to updated and modern requirements.

“(The Weaver plant ) is 80 years old,” said Rick McIntyre, an assistant fire marshal who is leading a team of investigators that will determine the origin of the fire once it has been extinguished and deemed safe.