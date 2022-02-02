Winston-Salem fertilizer plant not required to have sprinklers or alarm system

The fertilizer plant housing some 600 tons of potentially explosive ammonium nitrate did not have a sprinkler system or an alarm in the building where a massive fire started on Monday, officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department said Wednesday.
“They did not have alarms or sprinklers,” said Angela Sowell, a deputy fire marshal. “They were not required to. The code depends on the year it was actually built.”
The main building at the Winston Weaver Co. at 4400 N. Cherry St. was built in 1939, long before such safety measures existed.
All building codes in the state are established by the North Carolina Building Code Council and amended periodically. Older structures are governed by the code in place of their construction – “grandfathered in” as exceptions to updated and modern requirements.
“(The Weaver plant ) is 80 years old,” said Rick McIntyre, an assistant fire marshal who is leading a team of investigators that will determine the origin of the fire once it has been extinguished and deemed safe.
An inspection report dated Dec. 27 indicates that no violations/hazards were found at the plant. But additional notes at the bottom of the 2-page report say that "parts of the building are in poor condition"; note that an "un-mounted extinguisher (was corrected) during inspection"; and that a discussion about "extension cords being for temporary use only" was had.
The fire at the Winston Weaver plant was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday and spread quickly. A company employee discovered it and immediately called 911, officials said.
A fire extinguisher would not have been enough to immediately stop the fire or its spread, fire officials said.
“The initial report was heavy fire in the east end of the building,” McIntyre said. “There was nothing they can do.”
A previous inspection at the Weaver plant revealed a potential hazard in the electrical system, Sowell said, but the company “corrected it right away.”
Annual inspections typically look for immediate hazards, occupancy violations and whether exits are blocked, Sowell said.
Some things such as a blocked exit can be fixed immediately. Time is allowed for corrections requiring repairs, such as an electrical problem.
And because of those inspections, the fire department knew the company stored ammonium nitrate on site and had a “pre-fire” plan already in place.
More 60 firefighters worked to contain the fire, officials said, but due to its size and complexity and the fact that some 600 tons of ammonium nitrate were on the grounds in the burning building and in a railcar nearby, they opted to pull back to a perimeter 1 mile away.
Ammonium nitrate, a common ingredient in fertilizers, is a key component in some explosives used in mining. Blasts are created by mixing it with fuel oil and detonating by a charge.
Due to the danger of an explosion, officials decided to pull firefighters away from the scene after a few hours and used the city’s reverse 911 system to encourage residents living within a mile of the plant to evacuate.
At this point, the fire department is basically allowing the fire to burn off the remaining ammonium nitrate while monitoring the blaze with drones that thermal images that help determine the size, spread and heat emitting from the fire.
“We do not know what the rate of consumption is,” said Chief Trey Mayo on Tuesday. “We just need it to burn itself out of fuel.”
Still, officials remain wary about the danger and the potential for an explosion and continue to strongly recommend that residents and curiosity seekers avoid the area.
Officials monitoring the air quality and the smoke being blown from the site said it has the potential to cause sneezing, coughing or skin rashes.
“We recommend folks who have sensitive respiratory systems to avoid being outside (and) remaining indoors and keep door and windows shut,” Mayo said.
Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation, the state fire marshal’s office, a regional hazardous materials team and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are in town to help with the investigation.
