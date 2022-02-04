Winston-Salem: Fire call was made to burned fertilizer plant in December

Winston-Salem officials are confirming that a fire call was made to the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant on Dec. 26, but have so far released no other details that, if true, could validate what neighbors have been saying for days about an incident they remember.

City Manager Lee Garrity confirmed Friday that someone called about a fire at the plant, and that the fire department responded, but added that he had no other details on the incident.

The incident has become shrouded in mystery because city officials have not mentioned the fire call in any of their news conferences about the blaze that destroyed the fertilizer plant on Monday.

When they learned Monday night about the potential for a massive explosion at the plant, neighbors Jarrod Whitaker and Wilson Somerville exchanged texts in which they shared a common memory.

“We’ve all been talking for the last 48 hours … why is nobody mentioning the fire Dec. 26?” Whitaker said Wednesday.

Both men specifically remember seeing haze from smoke in car headlights along Polo Road and smelling an acrid odor in the air the night after Christmas when they went outside to investigate.