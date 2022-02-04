Winston-Salem: Fire call was made to burned fertilizer plant in December

Winston-Salem officials are confirming that a fire call was made to the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant on Dec. 26, but have so far released no other details that, if true, could validate what neighbors have been saying for days about an incident they remember.
City Manager Lee Garrity confirmed Friday that someone called about a fire at the plant, and that the fire department responded, but added that he had no other details on the incident.
The incident has become shrouded in mystery because city officials have not mentioned the fire call in any of their news conferences about the blaze that destroyed the fertilizer plant on Monday.
When they learned Monday night about the potential for a massive explosion at the plant, neighbors Jarrod Whitaker and Wilson Somerville exchanged texts in which they shared a common memory.
“We’ve all been talking for the last 48 hours … why is nobody mentioning the fire Dec. 26?” Whitaker said Wednesday.
Both men specifically remember seeing haze from smoke in car headlights along Polo Road and smelling an acrid odor in the air the night after Christmas when they went outside to investigate.
“We originally thought a house was on fire in the neighborhood,” Whitaker said. “It was just like what we’re smelling now. We couldn’t figure it out.”
In a Thursday morning briefing from fire officials, Rick McIntyre, the lead investigator on the fertilizer plant fire, said Winston Weaver Co. has had minor fires "within the past couple years." He said those occurred in electrical equipment. McIntyre did not mention a December fire.
Winston-Salem Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo, informed on Wednesday that Somerville had written an email to the Journal about a December fire, appeared to have no knowledge of it but said he would investigate. The Journal sent Mayo a copy of Somerville's email.
The Journal followed up on Thursday with a query to Garrity, who said he would have someone check. Garrity responded to a follow-up on Friday saying:
"There was a fire call to that site on 12/26. Staff is researching details. All I know so far." Garrity later updated his response to clarify that he meant that someone had made a call about a plant fire, and that the fire department had responded.
Cellphone records from Whitaker and Somerville indicate that two emergency calls were made Dec. 26, the first at 8:21 p.m. and a second at 8:31 p.m.
A fire truck slowly drove down Harmon Street shortly after the calls were made. “We asked the driver,” Whitaker said. “He said ‘We don’t know. We’re looking for it now.’”
A police officer who came through the area a little while later told neighbors that the fire was at a fertilizer plant at Indiana and Cherry streets.
“I didn’t know anything about the plant,” Somerville said. “That was the first time I had heard the name Weaver.”
So when a much larger fire broke out Monday night, stoking fears of an explosion and prompting calls for evacuating residents who live within one mile of the site, memories about that first fire cropped up along with a raft of other questions.
Chief among them: Is there any connection between the fires?
“As you can imagine, I and other neighbors wish a very thorough investigation not only of the current fire, but of the previous fire, and given the two fires, a thorough check of whether there was an issue at the plant that had been going on a while .... ” Somerville wrote in an email.
Once the fire is extinguished, investigators will begin the slow process of answering those and others.
