Winston-Salem fire chief, city officials want judge to dismiss lawsuit filed by Black firefighters.

The firefighters say the court should award them back pay, compensatory damages, other damages and attorney fees.

In January, an outside consultant hired by the city released a "climate assessment" of the fire department. The report gave the fire department high marks for advancing Black firefighters into positions of responsibility since Mayo became fire chief in 2015.

Consultants did said that while the department was not a racist organization, there were individuals viewed as racist by employees, and that many employees said racism and discrimination exist in the department.

According to the lawsuit, Black firefighters are told that if they complain about anything, their complaint will "go nowhere" and that they then face retaliation via rumors that they are "untrainable" or "lazy." They're also told that if they complain, their career or promotional chances could be at risk, the lawsuit alleged.

The lawsuit claims that at one point Mayo approached Brown and told him that he "should be ashamed" for his support of the Omnibus complaints, when Brown publicly discussed his experiences of discrimination.