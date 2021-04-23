Winston-Salem fire chief, city officials want judge to dismiss lawsuit filed by Black firefighters.

Attorneys for the city of Winston-Salem and fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by five Black firefighters alleging racial discrimination.
The attorneys filed two separate motions to dismiss on April 19 in the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina. In court papers, City Attorney Angela Carmon and James Morgan, who represents Mayo and the city, said the firefighters failed to state enough facts to support their claims of racial discrimination.
And, they said, some of the factual allegations contained in the lawsuit don't involve Mayo.
A hearing for the motions has not yet been set.
The firefighters who filed the lawsuit are all members of the Omnibus group, which has called for the firing of Mayo and other white fire employees since last summer. Three of the Black firefighters currently work in the department and two are former employees. Filing the lawsuit were current employees Thomas Penn Jr., Delbert Hairston Jr. and Gerrod Hardy, and former employees Ricky Brown and Eddie Forest.
The lawsuit cites a "decades-long history of discrimination, harassment, intimidation and retaliation" against Black employees and alleges that Blacks are discouraged from applying for positions, more rigorously tested, belittled and demeaned at fire stations and targeted, ostracized or transferred if they complain.
The firefighters say the court should award them back pay, compensatory damages, other damages and attorney fees.
In January, an outside consultant hired by the city released a "climate assessment" of the fire department. The report gave the fire department high marks for advancing Black firefighters into positions of responsibility since Mayo became fire chief in 2015.
Consultants did said that while the department was not a racist organization, there were individuals viewed as racist by employees, and that many employees said racism and discrimination exist in the department.
According to the lawsuit, Black firefighters are told that if they complain about anything, their complaint will "go nowhere" and that they then face retaliation via rumors that they are "untrainable" or "lazy." They're also told that if they complain, their career or promotional chances could be at risk, the lawsuit alleged.
The lawsuit claims that at one point Mayo approached Brown and told him that he "should be ashamed" for his support of the Omnibus complaints, when Brown publicly discussed his experiences of discrimination.
The lawsuit also cites the case of Black recruit Michael Walker Jr., who is alleged to have been unfairly denied a chance to take a certification exam after failing to tie a specific type of a knot. The lawsuit said that another Black recruit, Brian Reid, was dismissed from rookie school when he failed to tie a knot correctly shortly after demonstrating that he could tie the knot.
In contrast, the lawsuit alleged, white recruits are given help to finish rookie school when they fail emergency medical exams.
According to the lawsuit, Sabrina Stowe, a Black worker, was denied compensation when her grievance was upheld, but some white employees got back pay and promotions in similar situations.
The lawsuit also repeats allegations that they have made against specific white fire employees with some new allegations. Mayo is the only fire employee named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Those allegations include that firefighter Michael Chapman made a noose during a rope and knots class and then showed it to Black firefighter Darius Johnson and asked him if he knew what it was. Mayo, Capt. John Lindholm and Battalion Chief Daryl Sawyer did nothing in response to a complaint about Chapman, the lawsuit alleged.
The lawsuit also alleged that Capt. Dwayne Jernigan repeatedly used the n-word around the station while on duty. His wife, Capt. Kelly Jernigan, who formerly owned the now-closed Kelly Days bar, is alleged to have written an article for a website with the title, "Less Diversity is Needed in the Fire Service," and is alleged to have suggested that authorities use German shepherd dogs to control Black Lives Matter protesters.
Carmon has previously declined to comment on the lawsuit and would not send an email from the Winston-Salem Journal seeking comment from individual firefighters mentioned in the lawsuit.
