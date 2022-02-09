Winston-Salem Fire Chief: Investigators believe they know where fertilizer plant fire started, but determining cause will take time

Winston-Salem Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo said Wednesday that a Dec. 26 fire call at the Winston Weaver Co. here is likely unrelated to anything that may have led to the massive blaze that destroyed the fertilizer plant on Jan. 31.
Mayo, speaking during the February Public Safety news conference at City Hall, told reporters that investigators believe they now know where the fire started inside the plant, but that determining the cause is likely to be a time-consuming process.
"I think it is going to be longer rather than shorter," Mayo said. "When you have that much destruction, it creates some challenges in your cause-and- origin determination."
Mayo would not say where in the plant investigators believe the fire started. But he did say that a report that the fire may have started on a loading dock does not appear to be true.
"I do not believe the fire began in the loading dock area," Mayo said. "Smoke may have been coming from the loading dock when the employee reported it. I don't know yet what that correlation is between where we believe the fire began and the location of the loading dock. And I do not know specifics about how close the employee who reported the fire was to where the fire was burning at the time of the report."
Mayo said he could not yet reveal where the fire is believed to have started because that might compromise the investigation.
Mayo also said that a fire call to the plant on Dec. 26 — one that has neighbors saying that what they smelled then reminds them of the odors they smelled during the plant's destruction — was caused by an overheated bearing in a piece of electrical equipment.
"It is remote from where believe the point of origin is from the fire Monday night," he said. "They are a pretty good distance away in the plant, so we do not believe that those two incidents are related."
Mayo gave a blow-by-blow account of how firefighters proceeded with their task when they showed up at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 31. The fire destroyed the plant, led to the creation of a voluntary evacuation zone stretching one mile from the site that lasted through Thursday.
One of the critical moments came at 7:50 p.m. Monday, when firefighters from Engine 9 on the west side of the building were able to get close enough to a rail car to determine that it contained ammonium nitrate.
By around 8:20 p.m., Mayo said, firefighters and emergency officials had learned a lot: They knew the rail car had 90 tons of ammonium nitrate in it, and they had quickly read up on the 2013 ammonium nitrate explosion in West Texas. They had discovered that two bins inside the plant could hold up to 300 tons each of ammonium nitrate.
"And within five minutes ... we huddled and it didn't take us but just a few seconds to say, this is not a safe place to be, we are not making this fire any better, and we made the decision in that huddle to evacuate the plant of firefighters and establish the one-mile evacuation zone," he said.
Mayo said that the final estimate of around 600 tons of ammonium nitrate was based on information from plant officials that there were 500 inside the plant, plus the 90 in the rail car.
During the effort to fight the fire, the Winston-Salem Fire Department expended 4.12 million gallons of water.
Monitoring of air quality continues around the plant site, but Mayo said that during the worst of the smoky conditions, the materials in the air from combustion were described by environmental officials as things that would be considered principally irritants.
"From what we did have the capacity to measure, and the things that would have given the EPA or the hazardous materials folks concern, they described them as relatively low toxicity outside the one-mile area where they were monitoring," Mayo said.
336-727-7369