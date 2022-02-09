Winston-Salem Fire Chief: Investigators believe they know where fertilizer plant fire started, but determining cause will take time

Winston-Salem Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo said Wednesday that a Dec. 26 fire call at the Winston Weaver Co. here is likely unrelated to anything that may have led to the massive blaze that destroyed the fertilizer plant on Jan. 31.

Mayo, speaking during the February Public Safety news conference at City Hall, told reporters that investigators believe they now know where the fire started inside the plant, but that determining the cause is likely to be a time-consuming process.

"I think it is going to be longer rather than shorter," Mayo said. "When you have that much destruction, it creates some challenges in your cause-and- origin determination."

Mayo would not say where in the plant investigators believe the fire started. But he did say that a report that the fire may have started on a loading dock does not appear to be true.

"I do not believe the fire began in the loading dock area," Mayo said. "Smoke may have been coming from the loading dock when the employee reported it. I don't know yet what that correlation is between where we believe the fire began and the location of the loading dock. And I do not know specifics about how close the employee who reported the fire was to where the fire was burning at the time of the report."