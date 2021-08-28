Winston-Salem Fire Department grants Make-A-Wish visit to 3-year-old Guilford child fighting leukemia

Kashton Barnowski of Whitsett used a fire hose Saturday to put out a brush fire off Carl Clark Drive as part of the boy's training as an honorary Winston-Salem firefighter.
Kashton, 3, later spread a foam on the smoldering debris to ensure the brush fire wouldn't reignite. Kashton smiled as firefighter Seth Frye helped him with the water hose and foam spreader.
"Good job," Capt. Chris Belcher of the Winston-Salem Fire Department said to Kashton, who was wearing his gear — a small red helmet as well as a WSFD-issued fire coat, pants and boots. "Now we have to put everything back. Five minutes of fun for 20 minutes of work."
Theresa Knops, a senior community educator for the fire department, described Kashton at the fire scene as a "picture of cuteness."
A few minutes before Kashton arrived on the scene in the fire truck, Belcher and Capt. Glen Wenzel of the fire department, set a small fire with a bale of hay inside a wooden container.
A dispatcher in the Burke Public Safety Center radioed the fire station about a small brush fire off Carl Clark Drive. The fire truck carrying Kashton responded to the call.
Kashton's visit to the city's Fire Station 19 was sponsored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Kashton has been diagnosed with leukemia, and is currently undergoing treatment, said Jordan Tretsky, a spokeswoman for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for Central and Western North Carolina.
Make-A-Wish officials called Rick Jarvis, a retired city firefighter and a Make-A-Wish volunteer, to arrange for Kashton and his family to visit Fire Station 19, Jarvis said. The fire department was receptive, Tretsky said.
A group of firefighters and administrators with the fire department greeted Kashton and his mother, Jillian Barnowski, as they arrived at the fire station Saturday morning in a limousine. The fire station, at 4430 Glenn Hi Road, is surrounded by fields of soybeans growing under their green leaves.
Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayor then swore Kashton in as an honorary Winston-Salem firefighter.
"I'm a firefighter now," Kashton said. "I want to sit in the fire truck."
As part of his training, Kashton rode in the fire truck to the scene of the brush fire. Kashton and his mother also toured the fire station and later had lunch with Mayo and the station's firefighters.
Before lunch, Kashton was given a toy fire ladder truck, which Mayo helped him assemble.
Kashton deserved to be honored by the Winston-Salem Fire Department, Mayo said.
"We see so many people who are having a bad day, sometimes the worst day of their lives," Mayo said. "For a lot of Kashton's life, he doesn't have a lot to look forward to with all of the chemotherapy and doctor's visits.
"That can't be much fun," Mayo said. "He's been a fighter. We should spend a little time to reward his attitude and his will to fight."
Frye and Ben Emert, another city firefighter, escorted Kashton around the fire station as they showed him the compartments on their fire truck with water hoses and their ladder truck.
"Open that one. Open that one," Kashton said, asking the firefighters to open the truck's panels to the areas where firefighters keep their equipment.
"You got to be patient, buddy" Jillian Barnowski said to her son.
Emert then opened a panel on the ladder truck, and Kashton looked inside.
"It got tools and all kinds of stuff," Emert said.
The firefighters also let Kashton sit in the driver's seat of one of their trucks.
After Kashton's tour of the fire trucks, Belcher then conducted search-and-rescue training for Kashton.
Belcher led Kashton to an exterior door at the station, telling the boy that he had to go through a door and save a baby.
Armed with a toy plastic axe, Kashton cut through the door, found and rescued a baby doll.
"We saved the baby," Kashton said. "He was crying."
