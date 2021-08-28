Winston-Salem Fire Department grants Make-A-Wish visit to 3-year-old Guilford child fighting leukemia

"That can't be much fun," Mayo said. "He's been a fighter. We should spend a little time to reward his attitude and his will to fight."

Frye and Ben Emert, another city firefighter, escorted Kashton around the fire station as they showed him the compartments on their fire truck with water hoses and their ladder truck.

"Open that one. Open that one," Kashton said, asking the firefighters to open the truck's panels to the areas where firefighters keep their equipment.

"You got to be patient, buddy" Jillian Barnowski said to her son.

Emert then opened a panel on the ladder truck, and Kashton looked inside.

"It got tools and all kinds of stuff," Emert said.

The firefighters also let Kashton sit in the driver's seat of one of their trucks.

After Kashton's tour of the fire trucks, Belcher then conducted search-and-rescue training for Kashton.

Belcher led Kashton to an exterior door at the station, telling the boy that he had to go through a door and save a baby.

Armed with a toy plastic axe, Kashton cut through the door, found and rescued a baby doll.

"We saved the baby," Kashton said. "He was crying."

