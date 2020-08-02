Winston-Salem firefighters who claim their department is rife with racism are blasting a new social media policy, saying it is an attempt by city officials to stop their protest.
The group Omnibus, which consists of more than a dozen Black current and former fire department employees, issued an open letter on Tuesday to Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, saying his “silence” on their demands “seems to further white supremacy perhaps unintentionally.”
The firefighters held a news conference last Monday in which they charged they had been subjected to racism both in person and on social media by white firefighters.
The group has demanded the right to decide who investigates the department, while the city is proceeding with its own plans to hire an independent consulting firm to assess the climate of the fire department.
In response to the social media concerns the firefighters raised, the city recently put the fire department under a more restrictive social media policy that has been in effect for the police department since 2017.
If the new policy was intended to placate the protesting firefighters, it has had the opposite effect: Omnibus firefighters are opposing both the city’s plan to pick an outside consultant and the new social media policy.
“This policy appears to be nothing more than a gag!” the firefighters wrote to Joines in their open letter. The letter appeared on the Facebook page of an activist group called Hate Out of Winston, which has been working with Omnibus and hosting its posts.
Hate Out’s Facebook page also showed a meme of a Black man with tape covering his mouth, with the accompanying text asking whether the new social media policy is “Reprisal? Retribution? White Supremacy?”
The site also asks people to call Joines, Assistant Manager Damon Dequenne and City Manager Lee Garrity and complain about the treatment of the firefighters.
What the firefighters didn’t say was what it is specifically about the new social media policy they dislike. The group said through Hate Out that it would not speak to the media during most of the week.
The new policy does say that employees can’t post anything that negatively affects the public perception of the department, and that they can’t post anything about other members of the department without their permission.
When the firefighters came forward with their concerns, they provided screen shots of postings they found offensive, in which the names of white fire employees were included. The Journal has not named the white fire employees because their posts could not be independently confirmed. The white fire employees were contacted through the department but declined comment.
For their part, city officials have made it clear that they want the firefighters to take their concerns to city administrators in person rather than on social media or in news conferences.
“Our employees have every avenue available to them through human resources to have their concerns handled,” Dequenne said. “Our employees know the proper protocols. We can’t handle anonymous, unverified social media concerns.”
Asked if firefighters could get into hot water for sharing social media post that name others in the department, Dequenne declined to speculate.
“We evaluate policy violations on a case-by-case basis,” Dequenne said. “If you have concerns, you need to bring them to the proper place. Social media is not where you have your concerns dealt with.”
Joines said he was aware of the firefighters’ demands but thinks an outside consulting group is the best solution to the firefighters’ concerns.
“We are clearly taking their concerns very seriously,” Joines said. “I have been and continue to be supportive of issues relating to the African American community. The policy is the same policy that applies to police. It is very appropriate.”
