Winston-Salem, Forsyth announce rental assistance $$ as

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are offering financial help to low-income residents who are behind on rent or utility payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the program, Winston-Salem has been allocated $7.5 million and Forsyth County has been allocated $4 million to provide the help.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) offers help to pay rent and utility bills, including electricity, water and sewer, natural gas, propane and internet service.
To apply, residents should visit Forsyth.cc/ERAP or call 1-855-836-6776.
The money is coming from the federal government as part of coronavirus relief efforts. The city and county decided to pool their resources in administering the program, which is being handled by several private companies under contract.
Victor Isler, the director of social services for Forsyth, said the city-county collaboration has allowed the creation of a process "that will allow renters and landlords to apply as efficiently as possible."
Marla Newman, the city's community development director, said the money distributed under the program "will go a long way to help people get back on their feet and be able to provide a safe, stable home for their family.”
The city is contracting with Tetra Tech to provide case management, eligibility-determination services and dispute resolution. The city is also contracting with Neighborly Software to provide electronic application and data-management services.
The county will use contracted temporary workers through the The Resource Company, Inc., in addition to county staff, to provide application services, finalize assistance awards and distribute assistance.
To qualify for the help, residents must:
• Have incurred significant costs or financial hardships due to COVID-19.
• Have a household income 80 percent or less of area median income.
• Be behind in utility or rent payments.
• Be named on a lease or utility account.
• Qualify for unemployment, or be a household that has experienced a reduction in income through furlough or reduction in hours due to COVID-19.
Officials said the top priority recipients will be those in households with an income of 50% or less of area median income, households where the recipient has been unemployed for 90 days or more due to COVID-19, and households with a court eviction pending.
Required documentation to apply for the program includes:
• Current driver’s license or government-issued ID for all adults in the household.
• All pages of the renter’s signed lease agreement.
• Statement of financial hardship due to COVID-19 like a termination email or letter, proof of unemployment or other documentation.
• Proof of income for all household members.
• Eviction notice or late rental payment notice.
• Utility statements showing past due amount in renter’s name.
• Documentation of other federal assistance received, if any.
Area median income varies by family size, but stands at $48,020 for a single person and $68,600 for a family of four.
336-727-7369