Winston-Salem, Forsyth announce rental assistance $$ as

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are offering financial help to low-income residents who are behind on rent or utility payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the program, Winston-Salem has been allocated $7.5 million and Forsyth County has been allocated $4 million to provide the help.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) offers help to pay rent and utility bills, including electricity, water and sewer, natural gas, propane and internet service.

To apply, residents should visit Forsyth.cc/ERAP or call 1-855-836-6776.

The money is coming from the federal government as part of coronavirus relief efforts. The city and county decided to pool their resources in administering the program, which is being handled by several private companies under contract.

Victor Isler, the director of social services for Forsyth, said the city-county collaboration has allowed the creation of a process "that will allow renters and landlords to apply as efficiently as possible."

Marla Newman, the city's community development director, said the money distributed under the program "will go a long way to help people get back on their feet and be able to provide a safe, stable home for their family.”