Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education narrows candidate pool for open seat. Three invited to Tuesday night's meeting.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will pick among three candidates for the school board at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

Amaris Carr, Morticia Parmon and Alex Bohannon are invited to Tuesday's meeting. After a public discussion at the meeting, the board is expected to decide who will fill Barbara Burke's District 1 seat. Burke left the board in December to serve on the Winston-Salem City Council.

Eight people applied to be on the school board, and two were disqualified because they did not live in District 1, which covers the district's urban core.

In the preceding days, board members reviewed applications and ranked their preferences. The top three candidates were invited to the board meeting.

The new member is scheduled to be sworn in Feb. 9.

Carr is a former high school teacher. The Young Democrats of Forsyth County endorsed Parmon, and the Forsyth County Association of Educators backs Bohannon.

The board meets today at 6:30 p.m. and can be watched virtually at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/58378.

