Winston-Salem, Forsyth County going green for veterans

If you saw a lot of green lights shining around Winston-Salem and other places on Monday, you saw Operation Green Light getting under way to honor veterans.

Forsyth County Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt’s been talking it up for weeks, with a personal interest in the effort since her husband and brother are both veterans, as was her father.

“We would love for our citizens to put a green light in an outside bulb or window,” Whisenhunt said. “It’s a simple way to say thank you and show that we are grateful to our vets.”

County officials are bathing the Forsyth County Government Center in green light, and a green light will also illuminate the 60-foot-tall granite obelisk at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park.

The observance is from Nov. 7 through Nov. 13. Veterans Day falls on Friday. Nov. 11.

Whisenhunt serves on the National Association of Counties, which is putting its weight behind the effort. In some places, veterans groups are distributing green light bulbs and yard signs. A lot of places are also using the effort to emphasize the services that veterans need and which local governments can provide.

But it’s not just the county promoting the effort. Assistant Winston-Salem City Manager Aaron King said the city’s signature bridges and arches along Salem and Research parkways will also be illuminated in green for the occasion. Only, because of other commitments, the city lights will be green on Nov. 8-13.

Whisenhunt said the Reynolds building also has other commitments to work around, but would be illuminating the top of the landmark building in green Nov. 10-13.

“Our staff has gone out of their way to make this happen,” Whisenhunt said.

The only complication someone might run into, Whisenhunt said, is finding the green light bulbs. She said she got hers at Lowes Home Improvement, but had to go to the Christmas decoration section.