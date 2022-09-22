Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus involved in wreck. No students were injured.

A school bus from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System was involved in a wreck about 2:36 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Winston-Salem police said.

The bus ran into the back of a 2005 Honda driven by Derrick Eugene Foster, 36.

Neither the driver of the bus, Joan Elizabeth Scales, 66, nor the 11 students on the bus were injured. The damage to the vehicles was minimal, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

It was immediately clear which school the bus was from.