Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ staff and faculty celebrated the system’s 60th anniversary with a back-to-school rally at Bowman Gray Stadium on Friday. Dubbed “Ready, Set, 60,” the rally featured a parade with school mascots, high school drumlines, school resource officers, board members, the 2023 employees of the year and was led by WS/FCS employees who race during the summer at the historic track. Dressed in their respective school colors, employees cheered and danced before hearing inspirational messages from students, teacher of the year Janet Materdo and superintendent Tricia McManus. 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the merger of the former Winston-Salem city and Forsyth County schools.