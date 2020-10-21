Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools delay pre-K return; discussion of reopening plans now set for Tuesday

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has delayed the return of pre-kindergarten and exceptional children pre-kindergarten students to their schools on Monday, the district said Wednesday.

“The start date for those students will now be delayed at least two weeks, pending Board action on further district delays or changes," the district said. "The motion does not call for changing the dates WS/FCS staff members report back to school."

The Board of Education also has canceled the Thursday meeting where its members were scheduled to discuss whether to delay by two weeks the return of more students to schools.

Discussion of reopening plans will now take place at the board’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Board is expected to discuss a motion from the COVID-19 Special Committee to delay all phased re-entry plans at least two weeks for all K-12 students.

The school board could decide to change the entire plan timeline or move all dates to next semester, said Brent Campbell, a district spokesman.