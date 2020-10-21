Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools delay return of pre-kindergarten and exceptional children pre-kindergarten students to their schools; school board cancels its Thursday meeting to consider whether to delay by two weeks the return of more students to schools

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has delayed the return of pre-kindergarten and exceptional children pre-kindergarten students to their schools on Monday, the district said Wednesday.

The Board of Education also has canceled the Thursday meeting where its members were scheduled to discuss whether to delay by two weeks the return of more students to schools.

The school board will discuss a potential delay in the district's phased reopening at its scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem, the school district said Wednesday in a statement.

The start date for those students will now be delayed at least two weeks, pending Board action on further district delays or changes," the district said. "The motion does not call for changing the dates WS/FCS staff members report back to school."

The school board could decide to change the entire plan timeline or move all dates to next semester, said Brent Campbell, a district spokesman.