Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools delay return of pre-kindergarten and exceptional children pre-kindergarten students to their schools; school board cancels its Thursday meeting to consider whether to delay by two weeks the return of more students to schools

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has delayed the return of pre-kindergarten and exceptional children pre-kindergarten students to their schools on Monday, the district said Wednesday.
The Board of Education also has canceled the Thursday meeting where its members were scheduled to discuss whether to delay by two weeks the return of more students to schools.
The school board will discuss a potential delay in the district's phased reopening at its scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem, the school district said Wednesday in a statement.
The start date for those students will now be delayed at least two weeks, pending Board action on further district delays or changes," the district said. "The motion does not call for changing the dates WS/FCS staff members report back to school."
The school board could decide to change the entire plan timeline or move all dates to next semester, said Brent Campbell, a district spokesman.
"The board of education has lots of options they could discuss and ultimately decide upon," Campbell said. "What we want pre-K parents to know immediately is that because those students were scheduled to start Monday, pre-K and (exception children) pre- students, will not start in-person learning this Monday, Oct. 26.
"Their start is being delayed two weeks based on the CDC information shared at the COVID-19 committee meeting," Campbell said.
On Tuesday, the school board will discuss when to move forward ... with all levels of the plan and again look at the latest CDC indicators released from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Campbell said.
Forsyth County health officials said Wednesday that there were 63 new local cases of the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, there were 8,264 cases of the virus with 114 deaths in Forsyth.
In North Carolina as of Wednesday, there were 250,592 cases of COVID-19 and 4,032 people have died from the disease, state health officials sayd.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that North Carolina will remain in Phase Three for another three weeks because the state's key COVID-19 metrics are heading in the wrong direction.
Cooper's executive order No. 170 extends Phase Three to Nov. 14 to give state public health officials more time to monitor viral trends.
The extension also allows the Cooper administration to continue its reopening balancing act past the Nov. 3 general election.
