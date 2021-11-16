Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools delays monthly vote on masks

With little new COVID-19 information to present to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education on Tuesday, Superintendent Tricia McManus pushed the monthly mask recommendation to the end of November.

North Carolina law requires all school districts to hold monthly votes on masking. The local school district started the year with universal masking for staff and students inside school buildings. Though some school districts that started the school year with mandatory masking have now gone to optional masking, the local school board has voted to keep its mask mandate.

McManus said that the recommendation from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and local epidemiologists to keep masking hasn’t changed since the board last voted on Oct. 28.

The school board will vote on whether to continue the mandate at a special called meeting on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students are off all of next week for Thanksgiving break. Waiting two more weeks for a vote gives the district more time to see whether local pandemic trends change.

After Nov. 30, the next vote will be Dec. 14.

“I would love to wait until January (for the next vote),” McManus said.