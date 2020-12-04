 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for teachers, subs during virtual career fair
0 comments

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for teachers, subs during virtual career fair

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will have a virtual career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

Registration is required.

The district will be recruiting teachers for all grade levels, as well as substitutes and support staff, such as bus drivers, custodians and child nutrition workers.

Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, the chief human resources officer for the district, said the district is especially in need of substitutes willing to go into the schools as more students return, which may be as early as Jan. 11. 

The district has a pool of more than 900 subs, with about 250 of those trained on Canvas, the online learning platform. Bonner-Reed she does not yet have a clear picture of how many subs are willing to go back into buildings.

"I just know we need more," Bonner-Reed said.

Many in the sub pool have not been willing to learn Canvas; others are in the high-risk category as it relates to COVID-19, Bonner-Reed said.

The district had 400 staff members in quarantine at its schools as of noon Friday. Teachers in quarantine may still teach from their homes, but if their students are in the school building, substitutes are needed.

The number of teachers in quarantine is expected to increase as more students return.

"The real need is the willingness to come into the building, especially once we have more students," Bonner-Reed said.

Lisa O'Donnell: 5 articles that highlight a difficult 2020

There are no obvious links to the stories I chose here, though I think they show different facets of this most difficult year, from Kobe Bryant’s death to the continuing crisis of treating people who misuse opioids to the Black Lives Matter movement.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

Want to go?

For more information about the virtual career fair, visit www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Domain/1.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News