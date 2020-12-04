Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for teachers, subs during virtual career fair

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will have a virtual career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

Registration is required.

The district will be recruiting teachers for all grade levels, as well as substitutes and support staff, such as bus drivers, custodians and child nutrition workers.

Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, the chief human resources officer for the district, said the district is especially in need of substitutes willing to go into the schools as more students return, which may be as early as Jan. 11.

The district has a pool of more than 900 subs, with about 250 of those trained on Canvas, the online learning platform. Bonner-Reed she does not yet have a clear picture of how many subs are willing to go back into buildings.

"I just know we need more," Bonner-Reed said.

Many in the sub pool have not been willing to learn Canvas; others are in the high-risk category as it relates to COVID-19, Bonner-Reed said.

The district had 400 staff members in quarantine at its schools as of noon Friday. Teachers in quarantine may still teach from their homes, but if their students are in the school building, substitutes are needed.