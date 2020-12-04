Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for teachers, subs during virtual career fair

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will have a virtual career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Registration is required.
The district will be recruiting teachers for all grade levels, as well as substitutes and support staff, such as bus drivers, custodians and child nutrition workers.
Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, the chief human resources officer for the district, said the district is especially in need of substitutes willing to go into the schools as more students return, which may be as early as Jan. 11.
The district has a pool of more than 900 subs, with about 250 of those trained on Canvas, the online learning platform. Bonner-Reed she does not yet have a clear picture of how many subs are willing to go back into buildings.
"I just know we need more," Bonner-Reed said.
Many in the sub pool have not been willing to learn Canvas; others are in the high-risk category as it relates to COVID-19, Bonner-Reed said.
The district had 400 staff members in quarantine at its schools as of noon Friday. Teachers in quarantine may still teach from their homes, but if their students are in the school building, substitutes are needed.
The number of teachers in quarantine is expected to increase as more students return.
"The real need is the willingness to come into the building, especially once we have more students," Bonner-Reed said.
Lisa O'Donnell: 5 articles that highlight a difficult 2020
There are no obvious links to the stories I chose here, though I think they show different facets of this most difficult year, from Kobe Bryant’s death to the continuing crisis of treating people who misuse opioids to the Black Lives Matter movement.
A call to Surry County's faith community to help with opioid issue results in talk but not much action
A former Marine tasked with trying to solve Surry County’s opioid problem calls on the faith community. It went mostly unanswered.
2020 was off to a rough start when Kobe Bryant died. The year got worse. COVID-19, and my dad died. I almost didn’t write this story because i…
A group of young men and a coach — all in need of a second chance — unite for the Street School's first organized basketball team.
A story of underdogs, misfits and basketball. My kind of story.
Pastor Jonathan Barker of Amazing Grace Baptist Church finds a way to reach his flock during a turbulent time.
Our town, Our protest: Small towns in Northwest North Carolina join the national movement of protests against racism
The Black Lives Matter protests weren’t relegated to the big cities. The call for social justice emanated from some of the most unlikely places.
336-727-7420
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.