Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools made a $16 million error. What happens now?

That, in case you were wondering, amounts to another miscalculation.

The supplemental increases were heavily targeted at newer teachers, the working theory being that bigger checks would make it easier to recruit new hires if local supplements outpaced those offered by other school systems.

Older, more experienced teachers — those with 10, 15 and 20 years on the job — were to receive less, more than likely closer to the $1,800 minimum annual average supplement increase. Of course, those are the ones who know what they're doing.

Now, though, thanks to a “formula error,” veteran teachers will be getting a whole lot less. Some will be lucky if it will pay for a burrito and tableside guacamole for the family once a month.

A good bit of the blame for that, by the way, falls on former Superintendent Don Martin, now a member of the county Board of Commissioners.

“(Martin) assured me (the mistake) was in the district finance office and said he suggested the increases be weighted toward new teachers because our pay for experienced teachers is competitive with competing districts, while our pay for beginning teachers is not,” a teacher wrote in an online forum for local educators.