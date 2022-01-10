Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools made a $16 million error. What happens now?

For such a short phone call — soup to nuts, the soul-crushing mea culpa lasted a minute, maybe two — the recorded admission Thursday night from Superintendent Tricia McManus that someone (or multiple someones) working in finance for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has trouble with math sure brought some blowback.
Which is at is should be.
From certified personnel (teachers, counselors and the like) to members of the Board of Education still wiping egg from their chins four days later, the $16 million “accounting error” to which McManus ‘fessed up has resulted in the local system becoming for a brief moment a national news story — and punchline.
“This is common core sneaking back up. When you take a two-step math problem and turn it into 12 steps, you get a $16 million mistake,” one educator, wily in the ways of social media, noted.
Crisis management 101
It must have come as quite the shock in thousands of Forsyth County households when the phones started ringing.
Not the calls per se; the WS/FC Schools has been using the automated system for some time now, to the point that chief communications officer Brent Campbell — normally the smooth baritone voice of such missives — enjoyed near meme-like status as Uncle Brent.
Rather, the shock (and subsequent anger) came within seconds of McManus’ pronouncement.
“Because of that calculation error, the amount approved was roughly $16 million dollars above what was budgeted for local increases,” the superintendent said. “It was a significant calculation mistake.”
Uh, ya think?
Beleaguered teachers, battered on one cheek by habitual low pay and on the other by actually fearing for their lives from classroom COVID exposure, were served yet another indignity.
The apology immediately followed, the textbook next move in the public relations/crisis management playbook. “I regret the formula error was not captured before the salary schedules were made public,” McManus said.
Formula error? That’s dangerously close to non-accountable accountability. System error. It’s nobody’s fault.
(The other PR 101 move, dropping the news after supper on a Thursday evening, was classic, too. Give the disappointed and the angry a single work day to blow off steam and hope the distractions of the weekend take over.)
At any rate, the pre-snafu salary plan approved last month would have boosted salaries for first-year teachers by $8,200 annually in local supplemental pay.
That, in case you were wondering, amounts to another miscalculation.
The supplemental increases were heavily targeted at newer teachers, the working theory being that bigger checks would make it easier to recruit new hires if local supplements outpaced those offered by other school systems.
Older, more experienced teachers — those with 10, 15 and 20 years on the job — were to receive less, more than likely closer to the $1,800 minimum annual average supplement increase. Of course, those are the ones who know what they're doing.
Now, though, thanks to a “formula error,” veteran teachers will be getting a whole lot less. Some will be lucky if it will pay for a burrito and tableside guacamole for the family once a month.
A good bit of the blame for that, by the way, falls on former Superintendent Don Martin, now a member of the county Board of Commissioners.
“(Martin) assured me (the mistake) was in the district finance office and said he suggested the increases be weighted toward new teachers because our pay for experienced teachers is competitive with competing districts, while our pay for beginning teachers is not,” a teacher wrote in an online forum for local educators.
Unsaid is the fact that it’s easier to shaft older teachers, ones who’ve put down roots with families or mortgages, and that newbies work cheaper.
Look forward, not back
One potential silver lining for school officials is that Tuesday's school board meeting may move past parent-led whining about mask mandates.
So there’s that.
So far, plenty of observers — those who draw checks from the school system, those who merely bankroll it as well as those bemused by such a galactic screw-up — have wondered whether any heads have rolled.
Predictably, the answer so far is: We’re not gonna say due to the same “privacy” fig-leaf we always cite.
Not so predictably, the answer to whether some bean counter came in Friday to find a cardboard box and a waiting security guard is immaterial.
The question — the only one that matters now — is: What's to be done about it?
And we’re not talking about the laughable “four-step process” McManus mentioned last week as a safeguard for sloth, ignorance, hubris or a noxious combination of all. Accounting supervisors, and we use that term loosely here, must have been supervising lunch orders.
The rebuilding of trust, on the heels of the expected Apology Tour, has to begin with clean math and clear explanations of what teachers/psychologists/counselors will receive, when they can expect it and the manner in which supplemental raises will be paid.
It seems very unlikely that a 1/4 cent local sales-tax increase passed in 2020 will cover the bill and equally unlikely that county commissioners will vote to cover an annual expense — remember, supplements are not bonuses, they’re paid every year — just because someone in accounting or HR can’t add and subtract.
The way forward begins Tuesday night, and it starts with honesty in accounting.
