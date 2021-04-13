Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools may stop COVID-19 screenings. They could be gone as soon as Monday.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools may stop screening students for COVID-19 before they enter the school buildings.

The screenings, which involve asking children or their parents questions and using thermometers to take students’ temperatures, are time-consuming and take several staff members to complete each morning.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommended that schools establish such screening procedures at the beginning of the school year as part of its guidelines.

Earlier this month, the state health department said schools no longer needed to screen students because the procedure did not prove effective.

Several school districts in the state, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Wake County Public Schools, are stopping the screenings.

School Superintendent Tricia McManus told the school board at its monthly work session on Tuesday that she plans to talk to principals on Wednesday to get their feedback on eliminating the screenings.

Unless they object, McManus said the screenings may be eliminated as early as Monday when students are expected to return to school four days a week.