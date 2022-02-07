 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on two-hour delay Tuesday
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on two-hour delay Tuesday

Because of the threat of icy roads, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

Students and staff were told to report two hours later than they would normally. Buses will arrive two hours later than normal.

