Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spending tops county budget concerns

The perennial question of school spending is moving front and center as the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners looks at a better-than-usual revenue picture heading into the 2021-22 fiscal year.
County Manager Dudley Watts has recommended a $503.3 million budget that sets the tax rate at 68.88 cents for every $100 of taxable property.
The Watts budget includes $149.5 million for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. That's an increase over the $141.3 million the system is getting in the current fiscal year, but less than the $153.3 million the system has requested.
Commissioner Don Martin, who is a retired superintendent of schools, said that in the past educators were told that "one day everything would be better" for school spending, and said that "things are better today."
But Commissioner Ted Kaplan said he wants to know more about how the schools spend county money, and asked to see numbers on how well the schools are meeting their educational goals.
Martin is right about the shape of county finances, according to information presented by county administrators to the board of commissioners on Thursday.
Even though the recommended budget is $48.8 million more than in 2020-21, Watts' budget proposal includes $8.3 million not designated for a specific purpose at present.
That money could be used to improve county services or cut the tax rate — something some commissioners are considering.
The county had a 13% growth in the tax base and should experience a 33% increase in sales tax revenue over the amount that was budgeted in 2020-21. On top of that, the county is spending $6 million per year from coronavirus relief funds for the next three years.
Thanks to the revaluation of property in the county tax office, carried out every four years, the county could lower the tax rate from the current level of 74.35 cents to a so-called revenue-neutral rate of 67.03 cents and still bring in the same property tax revenue.
The proposed tax rate doesn't go that far, but it could do so if a board majority agrees.
At a rate of 68.88 cents, the owner of a house valued at $150,000 would pay $1,033.20 in county taxes, down from $1,115.25 at the current rate. But since tax revaluation has increased the value of most properties, many will pay more even with a tax cut.
On Thursday, commissioners were listening and not deciding on spending issues, but they could be meeting with schools officials on Tuesday to look at the schools' request.
Commissioners will be holding a public hearing on the budget at 2 p.m. Monday.
The county has paid the schools according to a funding formula for a number of years, but this year that's out the window: The county will this time meet with school officials, hear their requests, and make a decision on how much to give.
County employees will have potential pay increases of 1% to 4% for good job performance. That plan will cost the county about $1.5 million to carry out.
The county will be adjusting pay rates so that new minimum will be $9.86 per hour (earned by some part-timers) up from $7.25 per hour for some part-time jobs at present. The county will also work to set salaries at a level equaling 95% of the market rate.
"We are in a job-seeker's market," Watts said. "Jobs are available for everything. Training people is an issue. We need paramedics, and the pipeline is not sufficient. More and more we are recruiting nationally. We are fortunate that we are in an attractive place to live."
Meanwhile, a separate budgeting process will start this summer on how to spend $56 million the county is getting in coronavirus stimulus money, a total that doesn't include $18 million divided out over three years in the current budget proposal.
Look for discussion on that spending later in June, when commissioners will find out how the money can be used.
One issue that will have to be resolved is whether the county and Winston-Salem will work together on plans to spend both county and city stimulus funds.
Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt is recommending that commissioners hire someone to look over stimulus spending to make sure funds are spent for one-time purposes and in an accountable manner.
Commissioner Fleming El-Amin said the county should make sure money is designated to census tracts with the greatest need, while Kaplan said the county should spend money on things that will not cost the county money to continue down the road.
