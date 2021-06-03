Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spending tops county budget concerns

That money could be used to improve county services or cut the tax rate — something some commissioners are considering.

The county had a 13% growth in the tax base and should experience a 33% increase in sales tax revenue over the amount that was budgeted in 2020-21. On top of that, the county is spending $6 million per year from coronavirus relief funds for the next three years.

Thanks to the revaluation of property in the county tax office, carried out every four years, the county could lower the tax rate from the current level of 74.35 cents to a so-called revenue-neutral rate of 67.03 cents and still bring in the same property tax revenue.

The proposed tax rate doesn't go that far, but it could do so if a board majority agrees.

At a rate of 68.88 cents, the owner of a house valued at $150,000 would pay $1,033.20 in county taxes, down from $1,115.25 at the current rate. But since tax revaluation has increased the value of most properties, many will pay more even with a tax cut.

On Thursday, commissioners were listening and not deciding on spending issues, but they could be meeting with schools officials on Tuesday to look at the schools' request.

Commissioners will be holding a public hearing on the budget at 2 p.m. Monday.