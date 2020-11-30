Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to get 40 tutors to help students at remote-learning centers

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is looking for people to work as tutors in remote learning centers across the district as part of a new state initiative to help students struggling with online learning.
The district is one of 18 in the state chosen to be part of N.C. Education Corps, a joint project of the Office of the Governor, the N.C. State Board of Education, local school districts and the N.C. Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. The local tutors will be paid $18 an hour to work up to 20 hours a week in remote learning centers that the school district established to support students.
Tutors are required to meet with students in-person, said Jovelyn Bonner-Reed the chief human resources officer for the district.
Remote learning centers are required to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The tutors will work from January to late-June.
Data presented to the school board in November showed that the number of students getting D's and F's in core classes in the first quarter was dramatically higher than last year. In middle school, for example, the percentage of kids getting D's and F's in core classes was 70% this year compared to 46% last year.
Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus has acknowledged the learning loss among students who are going to school online.
Of the 200 people recruited to be in the Education Corps, 40 will work in the local district. They will be paid by the district, using money it received from the federal government as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security package.
Other area districts involved in the program are Mount Airy Schools, Lexington Schools and Ashe County Schools.
So far, about 31 people have applied for the local positions, said John-Paul Smith, the director of the Education Corps.
The school district said it is interested in people from diverse backgrounds with some college experience, Bonner-Reed said.
"We'd like to have more staffing and expand these remote learning centers and provide that in-person support for our students who need it the most," she said. "We saw this as an opportunity to introduce people who may not have thought about careers in education."
The new tutors may have a chance to show skills that the district may find useful such as technology. The Education Corps could serve as a pipeline for future employment in the district, Bonner-Reed said.
The tutors will be working with teachers, doing such things as helping students get on Canvas, the online learning tool, as well as helping with coursework, she said.
