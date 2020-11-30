Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to get 40 tutors to help students at remote-learning centers

Of the 200 people recruited to be in the Education Corps, 40 will work in the local district. They will be paid by the district, using money it received from the federal government as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security package.

Other area districts involved in the program are Mount Airy Schools, Lexington Schools and Ashe County Schools.

So far, about 31 people have applied for the local positions, said John-Paul Smith, the director of the Education Corps.

The school district said it is interested in people from diverse backgrounds with some college experience, Bonner-Reed said.

"We'd like to have more staffing and expand these remote learning centers and provide that in-person support for our students who need it the most," she said. "We saw this as an opportunity to introduce people who may not have thought about careers in education."

The new tutors may have a chance to show skills that the district may find useful such as technology. The Education Corps could serve as a pipeline for future employment in the district, Bonner-Reed said.

The tutors will be working with teachers, doing such things as helping students get on Canvas, the online learning tool, as well as helping with coursework, she said.

