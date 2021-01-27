Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to go to remote learning Thursday amid expected snowfall

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will move to remote learning for all students Thursday due to the potential of snowfall and hazardous road conditions, the school district said Wednesday.

The decision to go remote versus operating on a delay is meant to cause the least amount of disruption to the instructional day, the school district said in a statement. Students and staff should follow their normal schedules remotely. Instructional staff should teach remotely.

Forecasters are calling for nearly 2 inches of snow early Thursday morning in the northern portions of central North Carolina, including in Forsyth, Guilford, Davie and Davidson counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory — in effect from midnight Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday for the area.

For all other employees, including 12-month employees, the school district's buildings will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, the school district said. Non-instructional employees should work remotely until that time.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.