Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to participate in Maya Angelou Day of Reading

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will participate Sunday in the second annual Maya Angelou Day of Reading celebration in honor of her birthday on April 4.

School officials are staging an essay writing contest throughout April for high school seniors as part of a program about Angelou's poem, "Continue," said Chris Runge, a spokesman for the school district.

The Angelou Foundation is sponsoring the contest, and the top prize is $5,000. Second place will receive $3,000 and third place $1,800.

Dr. Maya Angelou wrote the poem for her friend, Oprah Winfrey, and gave it to Winfrey on her 50th birthday. Local students, staff members and residents are encouraged to read the poem, "Continue," and share their thoughts about the poem on social media.

Videos of Winfrey and WXII News personalities Bill O'Neil, Lanie Pope, DaVonte McKenith and Talitha Vickers, Natalie Wilson of FOX8/WGHP and Brian Hart, the director of the Forsyth County Public Library, were shown virtually reading the poem to students in their classrooms last week, Runge said.

Essay submissions are due by April 30. A winner and finalists will be announced May 17 with an award ceremony at the May 25 meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.