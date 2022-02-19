Winston-Salem, Forsyth recover financially after a COVID squeeze. Now they decide on stimulus spending

City Manager Lee Garrity's message was stark when he sat down in May of 2020 to write his annual message to the Winston-Salem City Council about the upcoming budget:
"This has been one of the most challenging budgets in recent city history," Garrity wrote. "A budget preview ... showed a gap between projected general fund revenues and expenditures of $13.4 million, due to the economic impact of COVID-19."
Garrity proposed no staff layoffs or reductions in service. He did impose a hiring freeze on non-essential positions, defer equipment replacements, and brace council members for dumping $3.4 million from the city's cash reserves into the 2020-21 budget to fill the gap.
Over at the offices of Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts, it was much the same story. Watts told the board of commissioners that the 2020-21 budget was one of the most difficult ones he had ever submitted in almost 25 years of working in county management.
"There are so many unknowns going into this budget, just because of the timing when this crisis hit, and the information we really don't have," Watts told his board. Like the city, the county was looking at dramatic reductions in sales tax proceeds, as the economy went into a COVID-19 driven tailspin.
But even as managers were looking for ways to trim, Washington was sending money to the beleaguered state and local governments.
Who CARES?
One of the first stimulus measures out of the gate, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (or CARES Act, as it became known), passed in March of 2020, gave stimulus checks to millions of Americans, extended unemployment benefits and gave relief to tenants facing eviction.
The CARES Act included $12 million eventually passed down to the Forsyth County and Winston-Salem governments for distribution to eligible tenants. The county used $4.2 million to offset payroll costs, and passed $775,000 on to Winston-Salem.
When local government officials sat down to look at their budgets in the spring of 2021, the picture looked very different from the way it had the previous year.
As the 2020-21 fiscal year rolled to a close, sales tax revenues for the city, projected to fall to $35 million, had instead grown to almost $42 million. The property tax base for the city went up 11%.
Patrice Toney, then director of budget and evaluation for the city, laid much of the credit for the better budget picture at the feet of federal stimulus measures.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we held back on sales tax projections," she said in the spring of 2021, speaking to members of the city council. "During that time, however, the federal government infused quite a bit of resources into people's hands, with stimulus checks, so we actually saw our sales tax numbers increase."
In the spring of 2021, Watts told Forsyth County commissioners that "federal stimulus payments have been a game changer."
"The payments have resulted in robust consumer spending that translates into unanticipated sales tax revenues to fund county services, including the schools," Watts said.
To the rescue
In March of 2021, Congress passed and the president signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, as it has come to be known. The act made $350 billion available to help state and local governments. Forsyth County's share was $74.3 million, while Winston-Salem's share was $51.7 million.
Local officials quickly saw that not only did the money give them a chance to make up for a lot of the negative impacts of the pandemic, that kind of money was giving them the chance to make what they hoped would be fundamental changes in the quality of life that could last for years to come.
"This is a very large chunk of one-time money," Watts told the board of commissioners on March 18, 2021. "But it really is an opportunity to do something transformative in this community, long-lasting, and hopefully the legislation ... will allow us to do that."
The county spent some of that one-time money on employee bonuses, for those workers whose jobs put them on the front lines of keeping county services to the public going during the pandemic.
The highest bonuses were paid to workers in a health care setting who were involved in COVID-19 testing, treatment, vaccinations and the like. Those employees were eligible for $3,000 last December, with another $3,000 coming this fall.
The bill for those bonuses — some $7.2 million — is coming from the $18.2 million the county is holding out from the $74 million total for government services. The county calculated the amount from federal guidelines.
So while the county's budget didn't suffer direct hits from the coronavirus like originally predicted, Watts said the money helps with other impacts.
"The lingering effects of COVID are being felt, but in ways that were not anticipated," he said. "The most significant issues include labor market reductions, anxiety and burnout from employees."
Those effects have been felt strongest in jobs in emergency services, social services, public health and law enforcement, including jobs in the jail.
While local governments found that their revenue picture in the period after the initial COVID-19 slump was much improved, that didn't hinder their ability to offset loses under the ARPA guidelines.
As Scott Tesh, the city's director of budget and performance management explained, the U.S. Treasury's lost revenue calculation formula allows for losses to be figured at $10 million or more. Tesh said the city is still calculating the actual number.
The $18.2 million of ARPA money that the county is spending for government services is based on its own loss calculation from the formula.
Small grants
Winston-Salem is using ARPA money to pay bonuses out to front-line workers as well: The city spent $1.5 million last fall to pay $500 to each eligible employee, defined as those who had to work on site at least 50% of the time.
In all, the city has committed $8 million from its $52 million ARPA allocation: That includes $1 million each in three categories of small grants for COVID-19 recovery to be awarded:
*Travel, tourism, hospitality and arts nonprofits, to offset decreased revenue owing to the pandemic;
*Social service organizations, to give relief to economic harm resulting from the pandemic; and
*Small business assistance grants, with a priority to such businesses in low-income parts of the city.
As well, the city is devoting $1.35 million to community efforts to reduce violence, and $1 million was set aside to make vaccination incentive payments to employees. Administrative costs amount to about $1 million.
All that leaves almost $44 million on the table, but the city has set set up broad categories for looking at future spending: $20 million for affordable housing, $7 million for tackling poverty and economic mobility, $5 million for broadband access and digital literacy, $3.5 million for economic development and job training, and $7.8 million to replace lost revenues under the federal government's formula for figuring that amount.
Varied projects
Forsyth County on Thursday committed to $7.9 million to community groups and agencies, in addition to the $18.2 million designated for government spending under the ARPA formula.
Three appropriations of $500,000 each illustrate some of the varied uses that the money will finance:
*Some 40 households along N.C. 65 near Rural Hall would be given water service, with an extension of water lines along a 2.5-mile stretch.
*Senior Services Inc. would get money toward a $15 million plan to build an Intergenerational Center for Arts & Wellness to meet the needs of older adults with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. The center would be built on Shorefair Drive near the existing Senior Services building.
*Family Services Inc. would get money for a down payment on property at 1430 Felicity Lane, where it plans to convert a building into a child care center capable of serving 101 children.
Other spending approved included almost $550,000 for nursing education software that will be used by Forsyth Technical Community College, $100,000 for science programming at Kaleideum's new downtown site now under construction, and $225,000 to improve air quality (and protection from the coronavirus) in certain heavily-used government buildings.
This week, commissioners are likely to start discussing how to go about spending the remainder of the county's ARPA money, said Lee Plunkett, the county's assistant chief financial officer.
Looking ahead
Last week, city council members learned that city finances are so strong that Winston-Salem may be able to put a little more than $12 million into its fund balance by the close of the 2021-22 fiscal year on June 30.
But at the same time, pay increases granted in an effort to curb vacancies, plus other expenses, have city financial planners looking at a $7 million budget gap to fill.
"We are not back to normal," Garrity said. "The pandemic changed the economy, so we still have a severe shortage of labor. I've never seen this high a percentage of vacancies, about 20% citywide."
Watts said that Forsyth commissioners will get their first look at budget projections during a winter planning session this week. Thanks to continued strong growth on the revenue side, he said, that part of the budget looks good.
"The challenges on the expenditure side are all in inflation and the number of vacant positions," he said. "While (vacancies) save you money, it creates a problem of being understaffed, and staff burnout. We did a mid-year salary adjustment, so it will be a tighter budget, but it is still manageable."
336-727-7369