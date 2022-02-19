Winston-Salem, Forsyth recover financially after a COVID squeeze. Now they decide on stimulus spending

In the spring of 2021, Watts told Forsyth County commissioners that "federal stimulus payments have been a game changer."

"The payments have resulted in robust consumer spending that translates into unanticipated sales tax revenues to fund county services, including the schools," Watts said.

To the rescue

In March of 2021, Congress passed and the president signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, as it has come to be known. The act made $350 billion available to help state and local governments. Forsyth County's share was $74.3 million, while Winston-Salem's share was $51.7 million.

Local officials quickly saw that not only did the money give them a chance to make up for a lot of the negative impacts of the pandemic, that kind of money was giving them the chance to make what they hoped would be fundamental changes in the quality of life that could last for years to come.

"This is a very large chunk of one-time money," Watts told the board of commissioners on March 18, 2021. "But it really is an opportunity to do something transformative in this community, long-lasting, and hopefully the legislation ... will allow us to do that."