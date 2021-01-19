Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board calls meeting for Thursday

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has called a special meeting for Thursday to discuss the return of high school students to in-school learning.
High school students are currently scheduled to return next week. Many of the state's largest school districts have paused their reopening plans because of the post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.
The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. inside the auditorium of the Education Building, 4801 Bethania Station Road.
The board already has a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
336-727-7420