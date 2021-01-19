 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board calls meeting for Thursday
0 comments

Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board calls meeting for Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has called a special meeting for Thursday to discuss the return of high school students to in-school learning.

High school students are currently scheduled to return next week. Many of the state's largest school districts have paused their reopening plans because of the post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.

The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. inside the auditorium of the Education Building, 4801 Bethania Station Road.

The board already has a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News